Post office construction planned for this summer

The advertisement for bids for the construction of a new post office at Farmington has been received by Grant Evans, local postmaster, and the information is that the bids will be opened July 17. Should a satisfactory bid be received, the contract will be awarded at that time. Work on the construction of the building will undoubtedly be started this summer and should help the local employment situation a great deal. The advertisement is as follows —

Treasury Department, Office of the Supervising Architect, Washington, D.C., June 19, 1931. Sealed Bids in duplicate subject to the conditions contained herein, will be publicly opened in this office at 3 p.m., July 17, 1931, for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for the Construction of the United States Post Office, Etc., at Farmington, Missouri. The prevailing rate of wage shall be paid all laborers and mechanics employed on the project as provided in the act of March 3, 1931 (Public No. 798). Drawings and specifications, not exceeding three sets, may be obtained at this office in the discretion of the Supervising Architect by any satisfactory general contractor, and provided a deposit of $15.00 is made for each set to assure its prompt return. Checks offered as deposits much be made payable to the order of the Treasurer of the United States. Cash deposits will not be accepted. James A. Wetmore, acting supervising architect.