Post office construction planned for this summer

This story originally appeared in the Friday, June 26, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The advertisement for bids for the construction of a new post office at Farmington has been received by Grant Evans, local postmaster, and the information is that the bids will be opened July 17. Should a satisfactory bid be received, the contract will be awarded at that time. Work on the construction of the building will undoubtedly be started this summer and should help the local employment situation a great deal. The advertisement is as follows —
Treasury Department, Office of the Supervising Architect, Washington, D.C., June 19, 1931. Sealed Bids in duplicate subject to the conditions contained herein, will be publicly opened in this office at 3 p.m., July 17, 1931, for furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work for the Construction of the United States Post Office, Etc., at Farmington, Missouri. The prevailing rate of wage shall be paid all laborers and mechanics employed on the project as provided in the act of March 3, 1931 (Public No. 798). Drawings and specifications, not exceeding three sets, may be obtained at this office in the discretion of the Supervising Architect by any satisfactory general contractor, and provided a deposit of $15.00 is made for each set to assure its prompt return. Checks offered as deposits much be made payable to the order of the Treasurer of the United States. Cash deposits will not be accepted. James A. Wetmore, acting supervising architect.
The government has already appropriated $90,000 for the Farmington office and this amount insures us an excellent building. There has been some agitation for the structure to be built from local red granite, but it is not known what type of material the specifications call for.
The new building will be erected on the Government Lot, directly opposite the Kroger store.
Laborers and mechanics employed in the construction of the building are guaranteed a fair wage by an act of Congress that provides that persons employed on government projects shall not be paid less than a certain amount per hour. We do not know just what this price is but it is safe to say that the laborers will be entirely satisfied.