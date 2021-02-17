 Skip to main content
Poultry Conference to discuss growing healthy chicks
Poultry Conference to discuss growing healthy chicks

This story originally appeared in the Feb. 13, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Farmers of St. Francois County and the women folks who attended the “Grow Healthy Chick Conference in Farmington in February last year will recall a most interesting session dealing with all phases of poultry production from hatching eggs to mature pullets. A second meeting of this type will be held at Farmington on Wednesday, Feb 18th at the Long Memorial Hall, beginning at 10:00 and lasting until 3:30 p.m. with an intermission at noon.

Either Harold Canfield or Berley Winton, Extension Specialists in Poultry at the Missouri college of Agriculture, will be present to discuss the raising of baby chicks according to the Missouri Plan.

The morning session, 10:00 o’clock to 12 noon will be taken up with a discussion of the following subjects:

1 — Pullets vs. hens for the production of hatching eggs.

2 — Factors governing fertility of hatching eggs, including size of eggs, forced feeding, the use of lights, and advantages of feeding green material.

3 — Mating problems in improving production.

The afternoon session starting at 1:15 will deal with the recommended practices included in the Missouri Plan and the advantages of each. Early hatching, fresh range, the use of growing ration, brooding each hatch separately, separating the pullets and cockerels, and maintaining roomy sanitary quarters will all have a place in the discussion of producing thrifty young chickens. In addition to the contributions which will be made by Mr. Winton and County Agent Teal to the program, local flock owners who demonstrated this plan last year will be called upon to tell what they did and what degree of success they had in producing chicks during 1930.

As the average production among Grow Healthy Chick cooperators last year was 93 percent of chicks saved based on the total number placed in the brooder houses, the record of a number of our St. Francois County people is even better than the average for the state.

