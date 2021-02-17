Poultry Conference to discuss growing healthy chicks

This story originally appeared in the Feb. 13, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Farmers of St. Francois County and the women folks who attended the “Grow Healthy Chick Conference in Farmington in February last year will recall a most interesting session dealing with all phases of poultry production from hatching eggs to mature pullets. A second meeting of this type will be held at Farmington on Wednesday, Feb 18th at the Long Memorial Hall, beginning at 10:00 and lasting until 3:30 p.m. with an intermission at noon.

Either Harold Canfield or Berley Winton, Extension Specialists in Poultry at the Missouri college of Agriculture, will be present to discuss the raising of baby chicks according to the Missouri Plan.

The morning session, 10:00 o’clock to 12 noon will be taken up with a discussion of the following subjects:

1 — Pullets vs. hens for the production of hatching eggs.

2 — Factors governing fertility of hatching eggs, including size of eggs, forced feeding, the use of lights, and advantages of feeding green material.

3 — Mating problems in improving production.