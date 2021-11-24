Pound pup and 14 cats would be thankful for a new home

Seven cats at the Farmington Pound; a cat at the Park Hills Pound; a dog and two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Friendly young female cat is available now for adoption.

Friendly female cat is 9 months old. She was picked up in the 100 block of Westmount and will be available for adoption Monday.

Friendly 4-month-old cat, gender unknown, was picked up in the 100 block of Westmount and will be available for adoption Monday.

Friendly cat, gender unknown, is about 4 months old. She was picked up in the 100 block of Westmount and will be available for adoption Monday.

Friendly male cat may be declawed in front. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Alexander and will be available for adoption Monday.

Friendly male cat, about 6 months old, was picked up at the McDonald’s on Karsch Boulevard. He will be available for adoption Wednesday.

Friendly male cat is 6 months old. He was picked up at the McDonald’s on Karsch Boulevard. He will be available for adoption Wednesday.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female cat is 1-2 years old. She lost all her kittens and needs a barn home. She has been in the pound for two months and is desperately searching for a home.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Male mixed-breed dog weighs around 35 pounds and has been at the pound for almost a month now. The animal control officer reports that he is very friendly.

Cat, gender unknown, is a year old and friendly when not caged. It is available now for adoption.

Friendly cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old and available now for adoption.

Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old. It is hissy and not happy in the pound. The cat is available now for adoption.

Friendly cat, gender unknown, is 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.

Friendly cat, gender unknown, is 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0