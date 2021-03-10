Pound pup, four cats need forever homes

A dog and four cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Male mixed breed dog. The animal control officer reports he is very gentle, friendly and knows how to walk on a leash.

• A male and two female cats, all siblings, are 1-2 years old. They were left in a box on a porch and are described as friendly. They are available now for adoption.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

