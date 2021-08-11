Pound pups, kittens, cats need forever homes now

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and scared to be in the pound. It is available now for adoption.

Friendly cat, now 8-9 weeks old, was successfully treated for a runny eye and is available now for adoption.

Friendly cat, gender unknown, is friendly and available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old. She tested negative for FIV/FeLV and is available now for adoption.

Friendly neutered male cat is 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.

Friendly male cat is 8 weeks old and available now for adoption. He was picked up on St Francis Street.

Friendly female cat is 8 weeks old. She was picked up on St. Francis Street and is available now for adoption.