POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremonies held in Farmington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On the third Friday in September each year, the nation honors Americans who were prisoners of war, as well as those who are missing in action. On that day — designated by Congress as National POW/MIA Recognition Day — these men and women are recognized for the courage and the determination they displayed in the face of unspeakable hardships and sacrifice.

Public ceremonies held in honor of former prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action were held last week at two Farmington nursing homes.

Former POW Delbert Olin Henson, a resident at Camelot Skilled Nursing in Farmington, was recognized for his sacrifice in a ceremony held on the morning of Sept. 18 at the center. As a member of the 19th Army Infantry Regiment, he was always the first to volunteer himself and his squad when patrols were needed.

Henson was held prisoner of war during the Korean Conflict from August 1950 to February 1953. Henson was captured near Chiangsong, North Korea. While in prison camp, he was moved back and forth from North Korea to South Korea.

The first time Henson's family saw him after his release was at Scott Air Force Base. They were reportedly very shocked at the sight of a whole ward of returned POWs all weighing 100 pounds or less.