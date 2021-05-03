Powered paragliding event this weekend in Farmington

PPG Pilots will be soaring in the skies above Farmington and surrounding areas during a 4-day flying event this weekend.
Powered paragliding, or PPG, is a form of ultralight aviation where the pilot wears a back-mounted motor called a paramotor, which provides enough thrust to take off using a paraglider. Some choose to mount their motor on a quad or trike like that of a go-kart frame.
"Members of the community are encouraged to come out to the private flying field as a spectator to watch," said event organizer Kyle Short. "Our hope is to share PPG with others to help grow the sport in the area. No license is required as a pilot under FAR 103 rules, but thorough training and instruction is a must for safety."
According to Short, spectators are welcome to come out in the mornings or evenings — both Friday and Saturday, as well as Sunday morning. In the morning pilots will typically take off 30 minutes before official sunrise, around 6 a.m., and fly for an hour or two before landing. In the evening pilots will take flight a couple hours or so before official sunset, which is around 8 p.m. Pilots may fly as late as 30 minutes after official sunset.
"Pilots will be taking off and landing from the field each day as long as weather permits,” Short said.
Tandem instructional flights with a seasoned pilot will be available at the cost of $75 per flight depending on weather conditions.
"You, as a co-pilot, will have an opportunity to fly the aircraft," Short said. "Flights will be on a first come first serve basis. For those not coming to the event be watching the skies during these days for PPG’s overhead. It will be quite the spectacle having this many paramotors in the sky at the same time.”
The flying field is located off of D Highway behind the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled, near the intersection of O’Bannon Road. The board building is located at 2068 Highway D in Farmington.