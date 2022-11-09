PRC plans move from Park Hills to Farmington in 2023

The 17th annual Walk for Life fundraiser was held Saturday morning by the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center (PRC) on the Central High School track in Park Hills.

This year’s event was quite a bit different than those held in the past and preceded some of the biggest changes yet to come in the history of PRC’s ministry to protect life and assist the families of young children.

As far as the fundraiser itself, Becky Laubinger, PRC executive director, gave the event an A+.

“It was great!” she said. “A lot of people came, we had a lot of fun, and a lot of families got to enjoy the games for the kids, along with some great fish and great pulled pork. A whole lot of laps were walked, and we just had awesome support. We had a lot of churches represented, and many of them set up information booths about their churches and ministries.

“We loved the opportunity to partner together. Much of what we do involves our first interaction with those in our community who are in need, so we always like to do everything we can to point people to additional care and support. A lot of that comes from our local churches. We were excited to see churches represented who set up tables yesterday as well.”

With the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade and ruling in June of this year that having an abortion is not a constitutional right for women, and the state of Missouri immediately banned all abortions except in cases of a medical emergency, with no exceptions for rape or incest, Laubinger believes the PRC still has a vital mission to perform.

“We’re surrounded by states that have very open abortion policies,” she said. “It’s not something that our state is part of, but people from our state are. So, there is still a need for people to hear about the hope they have to parent. There’s still such a draw for people to give in to fear and stress and prioritize other things over life. That’s one reason why the PRC is so needed. We help people to find hope in difficult situations.”

Laubinger added that the PRC also offers assistance to families who are adapting to a new baby in the home, as well as providing them with needed items that may be too expensive for them to be able to afford due to a limited income.

“We’re kind of the first step and also the aftercare before and after OB (obstetrics),” she said. “We do that initial pregnancy confirmation and crisis management with the family, and then they get OB care. We walk with families. As they receive medical care, we also provide parental education and support for families. Even if they aren’t in crisis, we have those education opportunities for new parents, refresher courses for parents who are expecting again, and then we welcome families up until their child turns 3.

“We try to see families through the diaper years. That’s a blessing for families because it’s a very expensive time of parenting. There is a lot of need for care and support during that time. We do what we can to provide material support but also parenting education. Parenting can be confusing and heart-wrenching at times, so we just want to be a resource and a referral by offering some mentoring and education to help the family journey be easier. We want to give them strategies to help their families succeed.”

During Saturday’s Walk for Life, a number of people added boxes of diapers to a growing stack by the track fence. When asked if participants were asked to bring donations of diapers to the event, Laubinger said, “They just did it. It was a surprise, it was awesome! We are always in need of diapers because we always have families who are earning diapers through their participation in the program. Diapers are always going out, so we always welcome donations of diapers, wipes, and baby care items. I am so blessed to be a part of a community that does that.”

Laubinger shared several items of news at Saturday’s Walk for Life.

The first is that the PRC will be opening a satellite location in Iron County within the coming weeks. The second, even bigger news, is that the PRC is making plans to move to a new location in Farmington after years of calling Park Hills home.

“Our closing date is Nov. 10, so we’re not saying definitely until we’ve closed, just in case something happens,” she said with a chuckle. “But everything is looking good. Everything is on track to have that closing date. We have gotten to the place in our building where we are overflowing. Our classrooms are kind of small, especially our first-year classes, where moms have baby carriers and car seats. There’s just not a lot of room for our parenting program. We talked about renovating our current building and adding on, but as we looked at the cost of that, we realized that right now, it’s really, really expensive to build.

“We put that on the back burner, and we put our focus on the other thing that’s in the works right now. In the process of working on our satellite location, which is opening up in Ironton, we came across a building in Farmington that was half the cost of renovating our current location. It’s already a much bigger and more user-friendly space. We can add on to our programs — expand our parenting programs, add another class, and expand our fatherhood program. That’s just a couple of things that we’ll be able to do with the additional space in the new location.”

According to Laubinger, the PRC is also looking forward to the satellite location they are opening in Iron County.

“It’s called Monarch Resource Center and will be at 109 N. Main St. in Ironton,” she said. “We signed the rental agreement on Thursday and got Monarch Family Resource Center registered with the state on Friday. So, this is brand new. We’re so excited, though. For several years — and this past year, especially — we knew that we wanted to try to bring services to our region.

There’s a lot of need, and there’s a lot of poverty in our region. There are a lot of families who are struggling, so we wanted to do what we could to meet more needs. The day after we decided that Ironton was going to be the location that we were going to look at first — and that we needed to contact someone in Ironton to start working on our satellite — this lady came to our center, introduced herself and said, ‘I would like to open a PRC in Ironton.’

“That’s just one of the many things where God is putting the pieces into place to make this happen. It’s been fun to get to know people in the Ironton-Arcadia Valley region. There are a lot of great, great people over there. We’re really excited to become a part of the community over there. Our goal is to provide all of the same services in Ironton. We either have a lot of people we serve or who call us from that region, so we’re already connected to a lot of people there, and we’ve heard a lot of excitement.”

Laubinger is expecting that the move to PRC’s new Farmington location will take place in the month of January. Volunteers will be needed to help move items from the old location to the new one.

Additionally, with the expansion of programming that will be taking place in the move to Farmington and the opening of a new satellite location in Ironton, additional volunteers will also be needed. Anyone interested in serving as a PRC volunteer is asked to call the main center at 573-431-6001.‬