Precision Eye Care tennis tourney has banner year

Precision Eye Care’s annual community tennis tournament dodged all the raindrops when it was held June 24-27, and it put more players on the courts than ever before, raising money for the Farmington and North County high schools’ tennis programs.
The tournament featured adult and junior players from Farmington, Bonne Terre, Desloge, Park Hills, Fredericktown, Ironton, Pilot Knob, Mountain View, Chesterfield, St. Charles, Ste. Genevieve, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Bloomsdale, DeSoto, Bismarck, Belleview, Festus and Houston (Missouri), Indianapolis, (Indiana) and Green Cove Springs (Florida).
Event winners received plaques and the junior consolation winners received ribbons.
Boy’s Singles: 1st - River Blount; 2nd - Will Petzoldt; 3rd - Maddox Brenneke; 4th - Gage Shearon; Consolation 1st - Wren Blount; Consolation 2nd - Trenton Berghaus
Girl’s Singles: 1st - Hannah Helvey; 2nd - Lucy Pace; 3rd - Kate Busenbark; 4th - Natalie Haug; Consolation 1st - Eleanor Campbell; Consolation 2nd - Ava Brown
Boy’s Doubles: 1st - River Blount/ Daniel Horn; 2nd - Trenton Berghaus/Carter Barnes; 3rd - Gage Shearon/Drew Miller; 4th - Maddox Brenneke/Trey McKenney; Consolation 1st - Will Petzoldt/Rylan Martin; Consolation 2nd - Talon Colby/Asher Stevens
Men’s Singles: 1st - Greg Fulling; 2nd - Alex England
Men’s Doubles: 1st - Lance Sechrest/Steve Williams; 2nd - John England/Alex England
Women’s Doubles: 1st - Hanna Politte/Lauren Politte; 2nd - Kim Bohnenkamp/Courtney Stufflebean
Mixed Doubles: 1st - Greg Fulling/ Tracy Fulling; 2nd - Charles Pace/Lucy Pace
Men’s Senior’s Doubles: 1st - Marvin Bohnenkamp/Ken Bohnenkamp; 2nd - David Mayhugh/Steve Phillips
The tournament's executive sponsor, Dr. John Fitz, donated all of the registration fees to Farmington High School and North County High School. Both schools received checks for $600 to be used to cover expenses that fall outside the programs’ budgets. All players received tournament shirts.
“I’m not sure how the 'Dome of Protection' worked this year, but we were so fortunate to play all the matches without rain delays,” said tournament director Julie Powers. “We only had to squeegee and dry the courts one day. We call that a win, for sure!”
Precision Eye Care has sponsored the tournament for many years. After an extended break, the tournament returned in 2013 and has become the area’s featured tennis tournament over the last nine years.
“This tournament truly brings the tennis community together in the best possible way,” Fitz said. “From beginners to high-ranked players, everyone gets to play and have fun, but there is true competition, too, so the victories really mean something.”
The tournament is held each summer on the Thursday through Sunday after Father’s Day. June 23-26 are the dates for the 2022 event.