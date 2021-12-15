Preferred Hospice adds new physician to Farmington staff

Preferred Hospice has announced that Dr. Jonathon Bird, MD, recently joined the Preferred Hospice medical staff and will serve as a hospice physician in the Farmington office.

Dr. Bird graduated high school in Odessa, Missouri, and attended medical school at the University of Missouri–Kansas City. He completed his residency in family medicine at Baptist Medical Center in Kansas City. He has been active in medicine for 38 years, mostly in family practice, but also has more than 10 years in emergency medicine. Dr. Bird has been involved with hospice services for more than 10 years and will continue that passion with the Preferred Hospice team.

When asked why he wanted to work for Preferred Hospice, Dr. Bird said “I’ve been drawn to working with hospice patients and families for quite some time and working with Preferred gives me the opportunity to work with old friends and colleagues as well as make new acquaintances. Also Preferred has the support of a large organization yet the office staff and many of the professionals who work there are definitely local.”

Dr. Bird and his wife Lisa recently renewed their vows on their 20th wedding anniversary. Together they have six children — Bethany (and Andy Sherrill), Danielle, Kristen (and Mica Birdshire), Ross (and Holli Ledbetter), Lauren, and Jonathon II. They also have five grandchildren.

The doctor and his family are active in local groups and activities, as well as traveling and mission work.

“I’ve visited and enjoy relationships at many local churches. I have been active in the most recent years with St. Paul Lutheran Church of Farmington, where four of my five grandchildren attend school,” said Dr. Bird. “With my passion for medicine, my strong faith, and my love of travel, I have a strong affinity to missionary work, and through the years have been privileged to be able to take part in some endeavors to bring medical help and encouragement to people in various areas of the world, commonly after a natural disaster of some sort.”

Dr. Bird joins the Preferred Hospice team which has been active in the Parkland area for almost 12 years. He will provide medical care to Preferred Hospice patients and will work with the rest of the team to ensure the patients have what they need at the end of life.

“Dr. Bird comes to Preferred with hospice knowledge and passion,” said Director of Operations Sean Copeland. “He knows what these patients need at the end of life. He understands what our nurses, social workers, chaplains, and other staff do day in and day out. He knows it’s a 24-hour-a-day job and he’s ready to help us care for people facing a life-limiting illness. We are excited to see how much love he has for hospice.”

Preferred Hospice of Farmington serves patients in St. Francois, Jefferson, Washington, Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Madison, Iron, Wayne, Crawford, Dent, and Reynolds counties. The Preferred Hospice staff is made up of nurses, CNAs, social workers, chaplains, physicians, and volunteers. Together the staff has many years of hospice experience.

For more information, to refer a patient, or to become a volunteer, call Preferred Hospice at 573-756-9800 or toll-free at 1-888-756-9802.

