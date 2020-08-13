Preparing for new school year despite COVID-19

• Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when you leave your home.

• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or with a sleeve.

• Wash hands often with soap and water.

• Make a vaccination appointment with your pediatrician or local public health office as soon as possible.

• Students will still need to have their regular vaccinations.

• The flu vaccine is especially important this year. Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone over 6 months old and are available for free or a very low cost in pharmacies or at your doctor’s office.

COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus or novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. It is short for Corona Virus Disease 2019.

COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through: the air by coughing and sneezing; close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; and touching a surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.