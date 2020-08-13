Preparing for new school year despite COVID-19

Schools across Missouri are preparing to welcome students for the new school year, whether in-person, online, or a hybrid of both, in response to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
As families prepare for the reopening of school, public health experts with the One for All Missouri campaign are offering the following reminders in hopes of ensuring a safe and healthy school year:
• Expect to hear updates from your child’s school over the summer and throughout the school year. Remember that policies may change as more is learned about the virus.
• Review announcements privately before discussing changes with your child. Demonstrate a positive attitude about the changes.
• Along with your school’s supply list, make sure your family is prepared with supplies to help stop the spread.
• A school safety kit can include face coverings, hand sanitizer, tissues and disinfecting wipes.
• Make sure you have a mask or face covering that fits your child. Experiment with different kinds of masks to see which is the best for your child.
• Keep a thermometer at home to check your child’s temperature.
• Help your child understand how viruses like COVID-19 spread. Rehearse healthy habits at home so they will be second nature at school.
• Wear a face covering over your nose and mouth when you leave your home.
• Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or with a sleeve.
• Wash hands often with soap and water.
• Make a vaccination appointment with your pediatrician or local public health office as soon as possible.
• Students will still need to have their regular vaccinations.
• The flu vaccine is especially important this year. Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone over 6 months old and are available for free or a very low cost in pharmacies or at your doctor’s office.
COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus or novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. It is short for Corona Virus Disease 2019.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through: the air by coughing and sneezing; close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands; and touching a surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to coughing, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell. Note that these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after being exposed to the virus. Not everyone who has COVID-19 will have the same symptoms. These symptoms can range from mild to very severe.
The virus can affect anyone. All age groups should take the risk of COVID-19 seriously. Older people and people with preexisting medical conditions — like asthma, lung disease, diabetes, or heart disease — appear to be highest risk of becoming severely ill with the virus. There is no way to predict how COVID-19 will affect an individual. Some people who have COVID-19 do not show symptoms but can still spread the virus to other people. The best solution is to take steps to prevent getting the virus in the first place.
One for All Missouri is a campaign aimed at sharing accurate, timely, easy-to-understand information and resources on COVID-19 with Missourians to assist in stopping the spread of the virus. One for All Missouri is a collaborative effort led by Missouri Center for Public Health Excellence and powered by Missouri Foundation for Health.
For a back to school parent checklist and more information about how to #stopthespread, visit the One For All Missouri website at oneforallmo.com or connect with the organization on Facebook and Twitter. One for All Missouri campaign representatives are available to discuss in more detail.
