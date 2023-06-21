Farmington Presbyterian Manor recently announced the 2023 winners of the annual Art is Ageless® juried competition.

“We are honored to exhibit artwork by seniors,” said Keely Jameson, marketing director. “Art is Ageless is unique in featuring only the works of artists age 65 and older. Our artists prove that art, in any form, is an ageless ambition.”

Winners in the Farmington Presbyterian Manor Art is Ageless juried competition were:

Best of Show amateur: DeeAnne Hansen, “Christmas Pageant”

Best of Show professional: Vada Galvan, “Apple Cider”

People’s Choice amateur: Jeanette Bishop, “Spring Song for the Dogwood”

People’s Choice professional: Brenda Thompson, “Snowy on the Mountain”

Judge’s Choice amateur: Jeanette Bishop, “Spring Song for the Dogwood”

Judge’s Choice professional: Victoria Gallagher Cummings, “Still Life with Pineapple”

Christmas amateur: Dorothy Weston, “Tis the Season”

Christmas professional: Juanita Rapp Wyman, “Christmas Snow in Switzerland”

Drawing amateur: Dorothy Weston, “Biff: Tree Climber”

Drawing professional: Juanita Rapp Wyman, “Barn That Oscar Built”

Fiber Arts amateur: Laura Newman, “Blue Skies”

Fiber Arts professional: Joyce Pierson, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

Mixed Media/Crafts amateur: June Yoder, “Junk Art”

Mixed Media/Crafts professional: Bill Black, “Hanging by a Thread”

Needlework amateur: Lynette Satterthwaite, “Spring Quilts”

Painting amateur: Betty Chapman, “Plums”

Painting professional: Vada Galvan, “Harvest Time”

Photography amateur: Iris Vincent, “Bold and Beautiful”

Photography professional: Linda Smith, “Butterfly”

Quilting professional: Bill Black, “The DNA of Color”

Sculpture/3-D amateur: Jack Cunningham, “Handmade Missouri License Plate Fiddle”

Sculpture/3-D professional: Joyce Pierson, “Puttin’ on the Ritz in Bedrock”

Local competition winners will join winners from 14 other PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America®) senior living communities to be judged at the masterpiece level. Winning entries at the masterpiece level are selected for publication in PMMA’s annual Art is Ageless calendar and note cards.

For the competition, works must have been completed in the past five years. Started in 1980, Art is Ageless is an extension of PMMA’s wellness programs, which focus on mental, physical, social and spiritual health.

PMMA’s Art is Ageless program encourages Farmington Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, musical and dramatic events, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year. Art is Ageless is a copyrighted program of PMMA®.

For more information about Farmington Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce Street, Farmington, Missouri, contact Marketing Director Keely Jameson at 573-756-6768, or kjameson@pmma.org.