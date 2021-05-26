Presbyterian Manor holds job signing at FHS

A job signing was held May 13 for Farmington High School students hired for part-time CNA positions at Farmington Presbyterian Manor.

The students — Lilly Ballinger, Kaylee Grogan, Ariel LaChance, and Halen Berghaus — were greeted with a welcome gift presented to them by the Farmington Presbyterian Manor Skilled Nursing Administration.

Farmington High School has successfully completed its 12th year of the Certified Nurse Assistant program in partnership with Farmington Presbyterian Manor. This school year there were a total of 23 students enrolled in the CNA program which continued to provide training to students interested in pursuing their Missouri state CNA certification throughout the pandemic.

According to Anne Allen, Farmington Presbyterian Manor spokesperson, the program is an opportunity for students to learn the basic foundational knowledge and skills of nursing and healthcare.

"There were adjustments and delays along the way due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but in the end all the students successfully completed the certification process," she said. "Currently, there is a high demand for healthcare workers of all levels and types of patient care."

