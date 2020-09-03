Presbyterian Manor reports no new COVID-19 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Farmington Presbyterian Manor has sounded the all clear following a second wave of mass testing for COVID-19 at the community, according to a statement released by the facility Monday.

Negative test results came back for 113 residents and 137 staff members. Testing took place Aug. 25-26 after tests of an essential healthcare worker and a contract healthcare worker came back as positive. The facility announced the possitive test results Aug. 24.

“We’re very pleased with this news and will continue to keep the safety and well-being of our residents and employees top of mind,” said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.

The St. Francois County Health Center recommended further testing at the community, and they were expected to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Results of that round of testing will be announced when available.