Preschool raises more than $1,000 for blind, deaf dogs

The children gently petted and held their special guests as their faces beamed with happiness.

"We have been doing this since 2019," said Preschool Director Tammy Moriarty. "One of our teachers that used to work here adopted a dog through them. We've been raising money for them. We collect as many pennies, nickels, dimes — anything we can — every spring for them."

Moriarty explained that the children are given empty Parmesan cheese containers in which to collect money for the rescue.

"Every morning we spend about 15 minutes counting whatever money they bring in — so, we're working on counting too and we're learning about different coins," she said. Then at the end, we take it all to the bank and cash it in so we don't have to give them a thousand pounds of coins."

This year, the children raised a total of $1,191.43 for Speak St. Louis.

"I think our first year we maybe had $400 or $500 and we've just gotten bigger and bigger every year," Moriarty said. "That's a lot of pennies! We're just so glad the kids can raise money for something and see where their money is going. We always like to do things like that."

As the children gathered around to present the check to Judy Duhr of Speak St. Louis, tears began welling up in her eyes.

"It means a lot to us," she said. "We haven't been able to do any events or anything since COVID started, so it's amazing. These kids are so kind and it helps us to help a lot more dogs with special needs."

