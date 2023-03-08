The alluring aroma of freshly baked bread coming from Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington has disappeared from 752 Maple Valley Drive.

But don’t panic.

The oh-so-perfect salty, buttery pretzels are still here… just in a slightly different location.

Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington is now in the former MAB Cupcakes spot at 725A Maple Valley. They opened in their new location Feb. 21.

Owner Kyle Cooper said he and co-owner Taylor Holder moved the business to a bigger space with a drive-thru.

“We are really excited about the drive-thru,” he said. “The feedback has been great. Everyone loves our new location and our drive-thru.”

After the couple ate at a Pretzel Pretzel location in St. Louis, they knew they wanted to open their own Farmington location. It opened it in June 2022.

“We’re big soft pretzel fans and we loved these, so we decided to bring a location to our hometown,” said Cooper.

According to Cooper, Pretzel Pretzel is offering their 50 salted nuggets bucket for $10 during the month of March. There are plenty of other menu items, including the traditional large hand-twisted pretzels, stuffed pretzels with hot dogs or mini dogs, Pepperoni Melt packed with Monterey Jack and Provel cheeses served with marinara sauce, homemade cheese dips and mustard dips, and more. The newly added bratwurst-stuffed pretzel has been a big hit with customers. There is even a dessert option of pretzel nuggets with cinnamon, sugar or icing. There are party trays or special-order custom-shaped pretzels which require a 24-hour notice.

“We offer great values on our pretzels where you can feed a whole family for minimal cost,” said Cooper.

Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For information, call 573-915-5044 or visit Pretzel Pretzel-Farmington on Facebook for store updates.