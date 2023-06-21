This is the time of year everyone is getting all wound up and going on as many trips as possible. Some things that slip everyone’s mind is preventative maintenance. Fishing equipment hunting equipment, and the vehicles that get us there, whether it be a boat, truck, four-wheeler, or even a bicycle. You don’t want to wait until you get to the river and realize you don’t have the drain plug for your boat or your fuel bubble is dry rotted.

I can say that I haven’t always been the best at this. Heck, I drove all the way to Branson to fish on Lake Taneycomo and forgot the plug to the jet boat and had to run to Walmart and buy one. So, no one is immune to it. If you take your fishing reels apart, you will find that most of them are filled with muck from the place’s you fish. A quick rinse out with some water and a little oil, and they will reel as smooth as butter again. If you check where your rods that are more than one piece slide together, you’ll find that most of the time, they are dry. If you add a little wax to those joints, they will go together and come apart a lot smoother.

Now we all know that it is not deer season, and everyone has taken their rifles and bows and have locked them up for the summer, but it wouldn’t hurt to get your bows out and wax the strings. You can also get your rifles out and oil them and run a cleaning rod down the barrels to ensure they stay fully functional. Something that I do is have a big sack of desiccant sitting in the bottom of my safe keeping the moisture levels in check inside the safe. It only takes a little moisture to start surface rust on your weapons.

ATVs and side-by-sides need to have preventative maintenance quite frequently as well. The side-by-side craze we have now everyone has to have one or they just can’t hunt, or fish or heck do anything in the outdoors. So, if you are going to drop the coin, you should make sure that you maintain it as well. It’s run through the dirt, water, and snow, and then typically just parked until the next adventure. A short little read in your owner’s manual will show you what you need to do to maintain it correctly.

This was not my typical column, but I think it is imperative for folks to remember to maintain their stuff. Not only to prevent them from having to buy new stuff but to keep them from hurting themselves. Safety is paramount in everything that you do, especially when it includes weapons and equipment big enough to hurt or kill someone. Anyway, y’all have a great week! I will hopefully have a good story next week about my new boat.