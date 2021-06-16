Program gives local viewpoint on 'Trail of Tears'

A program honoring the Trail of Tears — along with the bicentennials of the state of Missouri and St. Francois County — held June 9 at Farmington's Long Park gazebo offered attendees a fascinating recollection of local history, as well as the chance to experience a good old-fashioned Missouri gully washer.
As a precursor to the official event set for 5 p.m., a program brought by several members of the Highways of History Planning Committee at 3 p.m. provided the crowd added insight into the local significance of the Trail of Tears.
A discovery
Marilee Visnovske, owner of Earth Mother Health Foods in Farmington, recalled the day she discovered the Trail of Tears passed nearby her store and how it changed her life.
"I want to thank the garden clubs that put that monument out on [Highway] OO and then it was finally moved over here," she said. I want to tell you, I was in business 25 years before I knew that it existed. So, nothing had been done for that many years to honor the Cherokees here.
"I have a lot of relatives that live around Tahlequah [Oklahoma] and my one cousin's son qualified to be on the Trail of Tears bicyclers. They called me and told me and said they were going to be with him. They said, 'You know that trail went near Farmington?' I said, 'No, I was not aware of that.'
"I thank the garden clubs for way back when doing that — you know, recognizing them, because you planted the original seed that made them recognized here in Farmington. And if I guess if I'd walked around and seen it, I would have known. But I just didn't, I was busy running a business."
Visnovske said her family decided to hold a family get-together in honor of the cousin's son who was planning to bicycle through the area.
"When they came through, I started feeding them a home-cooked meal at Earth Mother's every year on the Trail of Tears. We did that for three years. It was such a neat, neat event. I got acquainted with, not only the Cherokees from Oklahoma, but I got acquainted with the Eastern Band [of Cherokees] and got to talking and learned a lot of things about them."
Visnovske also mentioned an Indian gallery room she recently opened at her store. The purpose of the gallery is to recognize all Native Americans and is open at no cost to anyone wanting to visit.
She concluded her part of the program, saying, "I'm proud to be here and proud to represent what we're doing here today."
Nancy Cozean expressed her appreciation for the local garden clubs who through the years had recognize the community's connection with the Trail of Tears.
She offered thanks for the assistance received from the Missouri Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association and its president Deloris Gray Wood, who was unable to be a part of Wednesday's events due to illness.
Cozean also praised "local leaders," saying, "They have been very masterful through the years. Isn't this a beautiful, beautiful community?"
A night in Farmington
In her recitation of events surrounding the Cherokee Indians' time in Farmington, Cozean said, "They numbered about 360. They traveled through Farmington in November of 1837. On the night before entering Farmington, the group camped somewhere on the Wolf Creek, according to officials. "Moving west out of Farmington, they camped somewhere on the St. Francis River. Many Cherokees, by the way, died of depravation and disease in Illinois trying to cross the very dangerous Mississippi River during the winter of 1838-39.
As a light rain began to fall, Cozean spoke about the night the Cherokee Indians spent in Farmington.
"Farmington and the Murphy family, the administrators in the village, were most helpful in providing food for struggling families and fodder for their animals who passed here. And by here, I mean along this road that is also the Plank Road. Indeed, our Long House — built in 1833 — was the only house witness to those two major events.
A tragic migration
"In the 1950s, during the Centennial Celebration, you won't believe it. It poured. It absolutely poured. So, the celebration had to be moved inside Long Hall. During a dramatic speech by Floyd Schumaker, he noted an incident where some of the inebriated natives were 'whooping' it up and keeping Mr. B.B. Cannon awake. But he said that when it was time to move out the next day, none stayed behind."
On a more serious note, Schumaker said the Cherokees were "people of achievement who had developed their own alphabet, and were established homeowners and prosperous farmers who engaged in commerce."
Quoting Schumaker, Cozean said, "They were not Indians as we think of them — living in teepees. The Cherokees were the best in learning and culture.'"
Sadly, illness had already developed among the immigrants by the time they crossed the Mississippi River, with nearly all the wagon drivers having become ill.
"Many people would die on that long and difficult road — many of them children and infants," Cozean said. "A scattering of tiny graves marked the Trail of Tears across Missouri. It was the first, most tragic migration that America has known."
Souvenir passport
John Robinson, Highways of History Planning Committee treasurer and Village of Caledonia mayor, began his portion of the program explaining that the committee is made up of representatives from five different counties — Madison, Washington, Iron, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve.
"We've been working and collaborating for the last year-and-a-half coming up with events and programs to commemorate the state of Missouri's bicentennial year, along with the Trail of Tears and Plank Road projects," he said. "So, to that end today we are kicking this off with today's event. We're also kicking off a project we put together called the Bicentennial Souvenir Passport program.
Robinson held up a small booklet that is available to purchase for $1 each.
"Inside is a schedule of all of the current events that are scheduled in all of those five counties that are participating in this program. It starts today. The next big event will be July 10 in the Village of Caledonia where they will have a live historical actor coming to commemorate the Civil War and the Trail of Tears.
"Then we go on to Iron County in August, and then back here to Farmington for three different events in September, culminating in October in Ste. Genevieve with the dedication of their properties being in the national historical district.
Robinson explained that anytime a person with the "passport" visits one of the participating communities, historical areas, or events listed in the booklet, they will receive a stamp at designated "stamping stations."
Those who attend all of the events between now and October will be eligible for a drawing that will take place at the final event in Ste. Genevieve. The one that is selected will win a $500 gift card.
"We're hoping that everyone can come out to all of the events and participate in the passport program," Robinson said.
According to Robinson, the "passport" can be purchased at Earth Mother Health Foods and the Farmington Public Library.
Honor ceremony
A live concert by the bluegrass group, "Don't Call Us Late for Dinner," preceded the 5 p.m. honor ceremony. Filling in as emcee for the ailing Deloris Gray Wood was Denise Dowling, Trail of Tears State Park superintendent.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer by Harold Gallaher, St. Francois County presiding commissioner, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe welcomed those present.
"I want to welcome you to Farmington and I want to give you a little history on the background of why Nancy and the group is all here," he said. "About two years ago, [Farmington City Administrator] Greg Beavers told me that the Trail of Tears went through Farmington, and I said, 'Well, we need to document it and make sure it does.'
"What I was going to do was put a statue here at the corner where it goes to one-way — by Bill Halls — of an Indian woman with her arms out and a little baby at her feet, and have Trail of Tears memorial there, and then have the painted feathers all the way through town. When people would come to town, they'd ask, 'What are those feathers on the street for?' And we would say, 'It's the Trail of Tears.'
"I gave it to Nancy and it rode like a rollercoaster. For those of you who know Nancy, if she were building snowballs it would be a BIG snowball. I thank Nancy for this. I thank her for getting us recognized on this, and I want to thank the Trail of Tears Committee and Deloris. I want to thank [Missouri Representative] Dale Wright and I want to thank everybody else who came today. I really appreciate it."
Next, the 2021 "Remember the Removal Riders" who bicycled in for the ceremony were recognized and each took a moment to introduce themselves to the crowd.
While Rep. Wright, R-Farmington, addressed attendees, a cloudburst erupted and those in the audience rushed to gather under the gazebo with the presenters to keep dry. Wright was followed on the program by Donna Hickman, representing Congressman Jason Smith.
Closing out the program were Rocky Miller, a former state representative, Cherokee citizen, and member of the Missouri Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association, who read a proclamation from the association; Brick Autry, a Creek citizen and resident historian at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site, who offered background on the Hildebrand Route, Shepherd's Mountain and Belleview; and Roderick Becker, a Cherokee citizen and member of the Missouri Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association, who spoke on the Benge Route.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com