Program gives local viewpoint on 'Trail of Tears'

Honor ceremony

A live concert by the bluegrass group, "Don't Call Us Late for Dinner," preceded the 5 p.m. honor ceremony. Filling in as emcee for the ailing Deloris Gray Wood was Denise Dowling, Trail of Tears State Park superintendent.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance and opening prayer by Harold Gallaher, St. Francois County presiding commissioner, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe welcomed those present.

"I want to welcome you to Farmington and I want to give you a little history on the background of why Nancy and the group is all here," he said. "About two years ago, [Farmington City Administrator] Greg Beavers told me that the Trail of Tears went through Farmington, and I said, 'Well, we need to document it and make sure it does.'

"What I was going to do was put a statue here at the corner where it goes to one-way — by Bill Halls — of an Indian woman with her arms out and a little baby at her feet, and have Trail of Tears memorial there, and then have the painted feathers all the way through town. When people would come to town, they'd ask, 'What are those feathers on the street for?' And we would say, 'It's the Trail of Tears.'