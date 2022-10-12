 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Program to help parents spot signs of drug, alcohol use coming Oct. 25

A free "adults only" program to help parents spot signs of drug and alcohol abuse in their teens is being held Oct 25 at Farmington Middle School. The exhibit will be open from 4-6 p.m. The presentation takes place from 6-7 p.m.

Would you recognize signs of youth alcohol or drug use in your home?

"Hidden In Plain View," an initiative to help parents spot signs of risky behavior, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Farmington Middle School during parent/teacher conferences. The exhibit will be open from 4-6 p.m. The presentation, which is free and for adults only, takes place from 6-7 p.m.

Parents will explore an interactive display of a teenager's bedroom containing over 70 items that could signal that a young person is involved in risky activities. Learn how to spot warning signs and get tips for talking with kids about the dangers of alcohol and drug use.

According to the Addiction Is Real organization, talking with your kids early and often about the dangers of drug use is the most effective tool to prevent youth substance use. For tips on starting these conversations, go to www.addictionisreal.org.

