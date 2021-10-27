Progress of factory drive only fair this past week

This story originally appeared in the Oct. 16, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Progress in the drive for $45,000 with which to secure a Rice-Stix shirt factory for Farmington has been only fair the past week, according to members of the committee in charge of the solicitations. At the Chamber of Commerce meeting last Monday night, it was reported that approximately $18,000 had been pledged. Since that time the committee has secured several additional pledges.

As yet the committee has not started securing labor pledges and it is hoped that these will be plentiful enough to materially lower the cost of the proposed building. The plan that will probably be used calls for the donors to work one day at the regular wage scale and then to work one day free.

Several large concerns with headquarters in other cities remain to be heard from and several local businesspeople have not either been seen or have not signified the amount of their pledges. The pledges that are being circulated call for only a part of the donation on demand and the remainder in a few monthly payments. In this manner, the donors do not have to pay out the full amount at once and should be able to make larger pledges than if the pledge called for a full cash payment.