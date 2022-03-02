Public encouraged to share memories of Long House events

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs Monday Club of Farmington is in the process of applying for the National Register of Historic Places for the Long House in Farmington.

Karen Kleinberg, president of the Monday Club, is asking the public for information on the Long House as part of the application process.

“They are focusing on how the Long House has been used since the 1950s when the ladies from the Monday Club kind of saved it from being torn down,” she said. “They’re going in under social history as to how they want the house to be put on the register. In order for that to happen, I need to learn more about how the house has been used."

People have told the club about several different types of events held at Long House, including a daycare or nursery school.

“We have been told that it was used as a daycare during World War II, but I’m finding out from people who’ve responded — I did put something out on Facebook — that it was more during the 1950s when it was a nursery school,” Kleinberg said. “That was during the Korean War. Our thinking has been that those children who attended the daycare or nursery school during World War II may no longer be alive.”

Kleinberg mentioned that the Long House was also used at one time by the Beta Sigma Fi sorority that packaged bandages for the American Red Cross.

“We still have a big cabinet of all those bandages,” she said.

The group needs as much information as possible about any type of event held at Long House. For instance, one woman told Kleinberg that she attended 4-H group meetings at the historical home.

“We are wondering if there are other groups that used the Long House,” she said. “Were there weddings or wedding showers there? Were there baby showers or family reunions? What else was the house used for back in the 1950s until now? There are a lot of questions that a lot of us members don’t know because we weren’t around or involved at that time.”

The Long House is named after the Long Family, one of Farmington's founding families. The original section of the house was built in 1833 and had several additions over the years.

The Courthouse Square Historic District, East Columbia Historic District, Farmington State Hospital No. 4 Cemetery, James Robinson McCormick House, Presbyterian Orphanage of Missouri, and St. Francois County Jail and Sheriff's Residence are already listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

To provide information on the history of Long House for the application that will be submitted to the National Register of Historic Places, contact Karen Kleinberg at kdkleinberg@yahoo.com or Jessie Williams at JessieWilliamsEO@yahoo.com.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

