Public invited to free program on birding in Missouri

The Ozarks Audubon Society (OAS) will be presenting a program on Weird and Astonishing Birding in Missouri at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 in the Farmington Public Library, 101 North A Street.

The program is free and open to the public. A social with light refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m.

“Rob Francis and Chris Stapleton are among the crest of eager birders in southeast Missouri,” said Ann Blanchfield, OAS member. “They stay attuned to the latest news from other birders around the state and, at a moment’s notice, the dynamic duo quickly grabs their binoculars and cameras as they pursue the uncommon, the rare and even unbelievable birds not usually seen in Missouri.

“Whoopers, Spoonbills and even a Boobie are some of their highlights! In this very special program, Rob and Chris will share the highlights they’ve had, their disappointments, and the secrets for their success — hint, get up early! This program will be of interest to birders, aspiring photographers, persons wondering what all the fuss is about, and the young at heart and mind. It seems everyone has had delightful experiences with our feathered friends.”

For further information contact Ann Blanchfield at 573-705-8880 or send an email to eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-783-9667 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

