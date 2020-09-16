QUICK ACTION

 Skip to main content
J.R. Walthers, with the Missouri Department of Highways and Transportation, installs traffic measuring devices at the intersection of Karsch and Washington. The ‘tube count’ system measures the traffic flow and patterns at the intersection.

The department will use the analysis of the intersection to determine if a change in the traffic lights are needed. This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Sept. 4, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

