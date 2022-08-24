Quilting not a dying art in Ste. Gen

When discussing the evolution of quilting with the ladies at the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild, we started talking about a time that, although lingering on in places, has mostly long gone. As a kid, I remember coming home from school and a room on the second floor of the house — where my wife and I now live — being full of ladies — my mother and both grandmothers, as well as ladies of the church and community busily sewing away on a quilt as part of a quilting bee. As part of that beehive, one could hear the conversations (not gossip, mind you) of the latest goings on in the community and what other functions would be planned at church.

The ladies surrounded a frame made of boards clamped together and hanging by baling twine from hooks in the ceiling. The boards were worn smooth by the incessant movement of generations of hands and arms drawing thread and placing blocks when creating a functional artwork to be given to someone or to be sold to help fund the church. Later, as the group of ladies slowly shrunk due to the ravages of time, it came down to my mother quietly quilting by herself using an oval loom in her own bedroom.

As the world has moved on the room has changed to the bedroom where my wife, the cat and I sleep. The hooks are still in the ceiling, and the boards have been stored away in another part of the house, but several of those quilts remain as a reminder of the hard work, patience and artistic abilities of those ladies long gone. – Mark Marberry

During last weekend's Jour de Fete, held in Ste. Genevieve last weekend, a quilt show was on display at the DuBourg Centre and a fiber art exhibit was on display at the Ste. Genevieve Art Guild across the street.

The fiber art exhibit is still on display until the end of the month. The medium is new to the guild, but has a history as part of the city’s art world. There are three fabric art forms on display from past decades. A large part of the current fiber art display features works from Blake and Hannah March Sanders.

Carolyn Bach is president and treasurer of the guild. She explained how the latest in fiber art got started among artists in the organization.

“The show that’s in the Art Guild right now was started as a complement to our quilt show,” she said. “We have encouraged our members to produce fiber art. In the process of doing that, we took a field trip to Paducah, Kentucky, to the quilt museum.

"We were inspired to do some fiber art. Juanita Wyman has taken a special interest in this, she has a strong quilting background with her family. Quilts mean a lot to her and she has educated us a lot on not only the history of quilting but quilting in the modern days. She invited a couple of professional fiber artists from Cape Girardeau who teach at Southeast Missouri State University.

“These artists are much younger than most of us and have taken the quilting tradition into expressing particular things about our society," Wyman said. "These quilts all have a particular message, some are about consumerism; some of it is about environmental waste. The one that was most interesting was one that said, ‘Keep up!’ and the next one said, ‘Keep Out!’ Keep Up was about keeping up with the Joneses by building a big house. The 'Keep Out' one was about the fact that once you build that big house, you build a fence around it, and you don’t welcome anyone crossing that fence that you don’t know.”

According to Bach, the couple started out in printing art and ended up finding that fabric was a much more economically and environmentally friendly way to print things instead of on paper.

“Some are what you would call quilts because they’ve been stitched together with liners, but others are more wall hangings,” she said.

Guild Secretary Peggy Bay also does some fiber art. “I took quilting lessons because I want to learn how to quilt. I did embroidery when I was younger. My mom was a quilter, but I could not hand quilt, I just wasn’t any good at it. I started looking at the work of other artists and started admiring a lot of the modern art quilts. They are very artistic and the color and the texture and the rhythm of the way they arrange the fabrics, it’s another medium, but it’s basically like when you paint.”

Guild Vice President Juanita Rapp Wyman has taken the lead in learning the history of quilts and what constitutes fiber art.

“When we first started talking about having this show and doing the evolution of quilting in early times when it was utilitarian to present day fiber art, I questioned it and said that’s not really a quilt,” she said. “A quilt is sandwiched and it still is and it’s still technically — unless you talk to some modern, contemporary artists — a quilt. Even if it’s small like a wall hanging it’s a quilt because it’s sandwiched.

“As I got into this more and started talking to people, this is kind of where it has evolved into the more abstract form of art. There are what I call ‘art’ quilts. They don’t follow the traditional block pattern, they don’t follow the traditional grid and that’s where some of this comes in with the negative space and the bold colors.”

Wyman had thought quilting was a dying art but notes there are several quilting groups around Ste. Genevieve.

“It’s changed,” she said. “I’m seeing over 250 people walk through over there [at the quilt show], and is it dying? I don’t know, we are seeing some younger people that are picking it up.”

The Ste. Genevieve Art Center and Art Museum, located at 310 Merchant St. in Ste. Genevieve, is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Sunday. For more information, go to the website at www.artstegen.org