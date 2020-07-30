R-7 Board adopts new grading scale

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 20, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

In a move designed to keep Farmington Public Schools out front in the quest for educational excellence, the R-7 Board of Education has approved a restructuring of the district’s grading scale. By a 4-2 vote, the board adopted the more stringent grading criteria at their July 17 meeting. Board members Florence Bone and Larry Sebastian cast the dissenting votes.

The amended grading policy has been under discussion for months and has been the subject of a public hearing and numerous board debates. It calls for a compression of the lower end of the grading scale and raises to 70 percent the minimum standard for passing a subject. Before the change was implemented, a student earning a 66 percent was awarded the passing mark of D-. Under the new grading criteria students must earn a 70 percent to receive a D- and pass.

The new scale will become effective with the start of the 1990-91 school year. It will be applied to all students except those in kindergarten where the traditional very satisfactory, satisfactory and needs improvement marks will remain in effect.