R-7 Board adopts new grading scale

This story originally appeared in the Friday, July 20, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor
In a move designed to keep Farmington Public Schools out front in the quest for educational excellence, the R-7 Board of Education has approved a restructuring of the district’s grading scale. By a 4-2 vote, the board adopted the more stringent grading criteria at their July 17 meeting. Board members Florence Bone and Larry Sebastian cast the dissenting votes.
The amended grading policy has been under discussion for months and has been the subject of a public hearing and numerous board debates. It calls for a compression of the lower end of the grading scale and raises to 70 percent the minimum standard for passing a subject. Before the change was implemented, a student earning a 66 percent was awarded the passing mark of D-. Under the new grading criteria students must earn a 70 percent to receive a D- and pass.
The new scale will become effective with the start of the 1990-91 school year. It will be applied to all students except those in kindergarten where the traditional very satisfactory, satisfactory and needs improvement marks will remain in effect.
All other students will receive marks that indicate either mastery or non-mastery of specific subject matter. Achievement between 78 percent and 100 percent falls into the mastery range and indicates that most skills were demonstrated as learned at an acceptable level. Achievement below 78 percent will indicate that some skills were learned with other skills being learned below the acceptable skill level.
Farmington High School students scoring below 69 percent or less will not receive credit for the class in which they earn that mark.
Ron Short a 10-year veteran and twice the former president of the Farmington Board of Education supported the grading policy change.
“I don’t think that the bottom end of the grading scale should be such that we graduate kids who just barely got by,” said Short.
He went on to point out that today’s employers and colleges need and expect more of high school graduates. Short said he believes that the new policy will force students into better study habits and raise the caliber of all Farmington students. He said the district has programs in place that will assist students who are willing to work for the passing grades. He predicted no increase in the district’s overall failure rate.
“That’s the last thing we want to do,” said Short. “We just want students to apply themselves. It is for their own good.”
