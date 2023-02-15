Ralph Hughes III recently completed his third book, the second book of a three-part series about railroads. His first book is about the small community of Knob Lick, located about 10 miles from Farmington.

Hughes grew up hearing stories about trains. One story, in particular, weighed heavily on him when he found out that his paternal great-grandfather Corum Acuff, the section foreman at Knob Lick for the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway. Acuff was killed in 1931 when a train hit the motorcar in which he was riding.

Hughes said these personal stories continue to fuel his curiosity about trains.

Even though Hughes grew up near trains, he did not ride one until 1975, when he traveled from St. Louis to Chicago for boot camp. He also recalled a more meaningful trip when he and his wife Maria took their three children to a train museum in the California desert. Their son Corum, who was only five at the time, also loved trains.

Hughes has always been interested in history and writing about it. In fact, he devoted 20 years of his life to research the first book he wrote about Knob Lick, the town in which both sides of his family resided, “Knob Lick: A History.” He said people of the Parkland would be surprised if they realized how much history this area holds.

With his second book, Hughes’ research shifted from Knob Lick to the railroads. While writing about Knob Lick, he recalled so many memories of when he was a child and loved trains. He decided to write his second book on a brand-new topic — the railroads of St. Francois County. His friend Melvin Henson then suggested Hughes should focus on the railroads of Southeast Missouri.

Once Hughes dove into his research, he learned 50 railroads had existed in the area at one point. Along the way, he acquired more than 100 photographs from various sources, including museums, historical societies and libraries. Many people shared their personal collections of photographs.

Slowly Hughes put the various pieces together to begin to tell a story. Along the way, he learned so much about the area in which he grew up. He discovered some of the railroads were not fully built due to a lack of finances, but he mentioned them in his book. He learned about the people who built the area’s railways.

Out of the four major Missouri railroads, Hughes found the most interesting to be the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Railway because of his family’s connections to it because it ran through Knob Lick and Fredericktown, where he now lives.

Hughes also learned more about the St. Francois County Electric Railway, which was built by Farmington residents themselves because they had lost the opportunity for the steam railroads to come through their town.

Overall, Hughes spent two years writing “The Railroads of Southeast Missouri: Volume I.” This book consists of more than 250 pages of insightful details and interesting photographs of various southeast Missouri railroads.

Hughes’ newest book, “The Railroads of Southeast Missouri: Volume II,” took almost three years for the overall research, writing, editing and printing process.

“When you write about the past, you tend to relive it as you write about it,” he said. “You also live the hardships, the joy of completion of the railroads built, and the heartache of disasters and tragedies, especially when the railroads closed and were torn down.”

He has relived the lives of a few family members, including his great-grandfather Corum Acuff and his great-grandfather John Hamm, who worked for his great-grandfather Acuff’s railroad crew around 1920.

Volume II highlights many of the local railroads, such as the St. Francois County Railroad, Mississippi River and Bonne Terre Railroad, and Missouri-Illinois Railroad. The Desloge and St. Joseph Railroads were both an integral part of the transfer of lead to St. Louis. In addition, the St. Louis Southwestern was known as the ‘Cotton Belt’, which ran from East St. Louis down the Mississippi River into Missouri, through Arkansas and into Texas. This allowed people to have transportation that they had not previously had.

These books have continued Hughes’ childhood interest and passion for trains. It’s also allowed him to preserve the history of local railroads.

So far, Hughes has found 54 railroads that once operated in the southeast corner of Missouri.

Completing the research for and writing the books themselves is not an easy or even a single-person task.

“It’s definitely a family affair,” he said.

Hughes’ daughter Deidre Hughes and daughter-in-law Molly Hughes assist with editing. Son Corum is senior editor and also helps with publishing and cover artwork. But he’s also received help from people who lend him photos from their private collections, notes, maps and correspondence. People also share their childhood recollections of the trains and railroads of the past.

“There are many people that I owe so much to,” said Hughes. “Without them, this book would not be possible.”

The third and final book in “The Railroads of Southeast Missouri” series will focus on Louis Houck, who built many railroads in and near the Cape Girardeau area.

“Louis read a few books and then started building,” said Hughes, “and the railroads he built were questionable on their safety.”

He’ll also include railroads such as Amtrak and Burlington Northern in the final book.

The cost to purchase Hughes’ new book, “The Railroads of Southeast Missouri: Volume II,” is $19, which includes postage. To purchase both books in the series, the cost is $35. All three books, including the two railroad books and Knob Lick history, may be purchased for $51.

Books may be purchased in person at The Knob General Store in Knob Lick, Aesop’s Treasury Books and Games at The Factory in Farmington, Jack’s Barbershop in Fredericktown, the Antique Shop in Cherokee Pass, and at the St. Louis, Iron Mountain and Southern Excursion Railway in Jackson.

All three books are available on Amazon for Kindle. Hughes’ author’s page is www.amazon.com/author/rkhughes3.bard.

Hughes is also available for visits with local historical societies and libraries to discuss his books.

For information about purchasing books or scheduling Hughes for an event, contact him at 573-701-4129 or email rkhughes3.bard@gmail.com. Check out his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rkhughes3.bard.

“I really enjoy preserving history,” he said. “I encourage everyone to write something down from their childhood. Preserve your own family history for your grandchildren and beyond.”