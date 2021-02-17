RAVE Alerts available for Farmington residents

St. Francois County Acting Emergency Manager Nick Jones is encouraging Farmington residents, as well as people who live elsewhere in the county, to sign up to receive the county’s RAVE Alert system.

“It is a weather alert system that the county commission put into effect last year,” he said. “It sends out weather alerts such as tornados, severe thunderstorms and flash flood warnings, along with fire danger warnings as well.”

Users can set the system up to receive text messages, phone calls, emails or any combination of all three. The system is completely free to the user.

“To sign up for it you just have to go to our website sfcgov.org,” Jones said. “At the top are the departments. Click on Emergency Management, scroll halfway down the page, there’s a link to sign up for it. You can also call me in my office at 573-431-2777, extension 125. I’ve helped some people to sign up for it, it’s easy to do. If you set up your own account, I can’t go in and change your alerts. I talk you through how to do it, but I can’t do it for you.”

“We need more people to sign up for it. We haven’t had as many people sign up for it as we thought we would.”