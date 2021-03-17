Ray Stevens found dead Tuesday noon

This story originally appeared in the March 14, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Raymond Stevens, 44-year-old ex-serviceman, of Farmington, was found dead in a ditch 4.5 miles east of town on the St. Mary’s Road shortly after noon Tuesday. The body was discovered by Orrin Larby and his son-in-law, Marvin Ragsdale, who noticed a gun lying at the side of the road. Their investigation led to the discovery of the body lying nearby in the bottom of a six-foot deep ditch. The sheriff’s office was notified, and the body was removed by Coroner Clarence Claywell.

An investigation disclosed that death was probably due to natural causes. Mr. Stevens had been visiting his uncle, Geo. Stevens, at Coffman, and was last seen alive when he left there at 4 o’clock Monday afternoon to walk to Farmington. He was accompanied by his dog, which was lying by his side, guarding his master’s body when it was discovered. It is believed that Mr. Stevens had stumbled and fallen into the ditch early Monday night and that the fall rendered him unconscious, with death being partly due to exposure.

The deceased was not married. He is survived by his father, P.C. Stevens, with whom he made his home; one brother, Ben Stevens of Farmington, and two sisters who live in other states.

