Rebekah Sutherland: Hiking along the Pacific Crest Trail

The Pacific Crest Trail winds through the mountains for 2,653 miles from the Mexican to Canadian border in the western states of California, Oregon and Washington State.

While studying business at Truman State University, Rebekah Sutherland, a 2014 Farmington High School graduate and daughter of Kraig and Miriam Sutherland of Farmington, worked outdoor education jobs in Colorado and California. After graduating in 2018, she worked various jobs in hiking trail maintenance, building hiking trails in Utah, Oregon and Idaho. She currently works for the U.S. Forest Service in Arizona.

“It’s been a few years’ process to make the decision to do it,” she said. “Doing trail maintenance in Oregon, I actually maintained a section of the Pacific Coast Trail. I met people going through hiking the entire thing and got to be a little part of their experience and helped a couple of people fix their trekking poles and duct tape their gear together. I thought that these people had more fun than me; they get to hike the trails and don’t have to carry a chainsaw with them.”

Hike preparation

After deciding to hike the trail, Sutherland spent two years saving money and preparing to make the effort. “[I] decided that if I wait too much longer, I might be settled into a job, so I should take the opportunity and do it now. The timing was right.”

The adventure took five months and four days as Sutherland started her trek April 2 and completed it on Sept. 5. The walk was non-stop, with the exception of stopping in towns along the way to obtain supplies and taking the occasional rest.

“It changes every year with different alternates,” she said. “This year, I did somewhere between 2,200 and 2,300 miles; there were sections I had to miss because of active wildfires. I came to an area, saw smoke, and there was a closure order for a section. I had to skip a good amount of the Oregon section of the trail, and unfortunately, I was about three days from finishing, and there was a wildfire at the Canadian border, so I didn’t get to do that last stretch to touch the Canadian border. It was about 60 miles. It was a good practice in acceptance.”

Sutherland said most of the planning for her trip centered on her life off the trail.

“It was getting the proper insurance that I thought was necessary,” she said. “I sold my truck and made sure I had the proper funds and prepared my life for when I came back. The next step was acquiring the gear. There are a lot of resources to help me understand what I needed. I tested it out, going on shorter trips in my area.

“What everyone says is, plan for your first week out there and experience that first week and take it one section at a time from town to town. When I would get to town, I would sit and plan. I have an application on my phone that showed me a lot of what I needed to see — like how long the water carries are and how much food I needed. I was only planning a week ahead. Then I knew I could get to town and resupply and coordinate the next week because it’s just too big of a thing to plan too far ahead, and you never know what will happen.”

Desert beginnings

The trail started in the desert of Southern California. Sutherland said it was beautiful and hot, with having access to water being her main concern and then having to carry it for up to 30 miles at a time.

“Try to find shade in the middle of the day to take a long nap in 100-plus degrees,” she said. “We moved into the Mohave Desert. We had a really big year for rattlesnakes. I had a friend a quarter of a mile ahead of me who had headphones on and walked right by a rattlesnake and didn’t know it. I was stuck there for an hour, it was just inches from the trail. I had to duct tape my trekking poles together and fence the snake off the trail so I could pass.

“The first goal you have is to make it to the end of the desert into the Sierra Nevada. That is the most beautiful section, the section people really look forward to. It’s the High Sierra, so we slowly climb up to and stay above 10,000 feet elevation the whole time.”

Weather shift

After spending much of her time worrying about the heat and dryness, Sutherland’s concerns eventually shifted 180 degrees.

“The biggest concern with that section is getting there at a time when the snow isn’t too dangerous,” Sutherland said. “The most snow I had to walk through was maybe five miles straight over a high mountain pass. Every day we had to plan when to go over a pass so that it was not too slushy.

"We wanted to hit it before the sun hits the snow. I’m waking up at 4-5 a.m., sometimes midnight, to get to the top of these high points — some above 13,000 feet to get over the snow and then come back down during the hotter part of the day. It’s above tree line, so it’s just desolate. It’s beautiful, these gorgeous lakes and those huge granite peaks.”

According to Sutherland, others on the trail had different strategies for handling the snow and other obstacles. “It’s the minute skills that you don’t even know that you need going into it,” she said. “A lot of it I gained from the people around me. Everyone has different experience levels, and there are several people on the trail that are at the same rate as you and are talking to these people, and you learn these little tips. I knew people that would go up midday, and I think I did once because I convinced myself that other people were doing it. It’s not that big of a deal. I realized that for my comfort level, this is what I needed to do.”

Adaptability

Entirely different strategies had to be applied to the river crossings. Sutherland noted there are large rivers in the Sierras to cross, and it’s also necessary to accomplish those early in the morning.

“Once the sun hits the snow, the water levels rise, and it becomes more dangerous,” she said. “Some people will take that risk.”

Sutherland believes adaptability is everything. “Sometimes I start my day and want to do this many miles,” she said. “It’s how many miles I need to do to get to town with the food that I have. Some days your body doesn’t want to go as far as you want it to go. It takes a lot of self-acceptance. If I push myself, I may get injured. If I don’t meet my goal for the day, I just camp earlier or do less, take an extra day off.”

Health awareness

On the trail, every part of daily life becomes magnified. It took Sutherland an immense amount of awareness to complete tasks she hardly had to think about in the “normal world.”

“I had to learn that even though I’m on autopilot, I had to zero in on things that I need to be focusing on,” she said. “I never listened to my body as much as I did out there. Every part of my day was centered around taking care of myself, specifically with food. In the morning, if I’m too lazy to eat a couple of protein bars, I get five miles in, and it affects my whole day.

"I may have to take a nap on the side of the trail. Every little pain, taping my foot before it gets to a point that I might not be able to walk on it. Out there, you have to. If you get stranded halfway between towns, you are going to have to find a way to get out of there.”

Even without incurring any injuries, the body can wear down with unexpected or chronic health issues cropping up along the hike.

“In the high elevations, we met several people suffering from altitude sickness,” Sutherland said. “Several people had to be helicoptered out of the mountains. People were constantly having small injuries, and we were all adjusting our plans around them, so they weren’t stranded.

“I was overall pretty lucky. I didn’t have any stress fractures. I have some pretty severe tendonitis, specifically in the top of my feet and my shins, to the forming of shin splints exacerbated by going downhill. I had to adjust my footwear, and I had to wear special KT tape that takes a load off of the muscles. I had to wear compression sleeves and take days off and lessen my miles for a few weeks to recover.

“The feet are impossible to take care of on the trail. You try. You wash your feet in the streams, you try to prevent blisters with tape, and you try to wear the right footwear. I still have numb toes due to some form of nerve damage. They call them ‘Christmas Toes’ because the feeling usually comes back by Christmastime.”

Thunderstorms

Another potentially huge problem is the unique weather conditions often found at high altitudes. Although snow can be a minor problem, at that time of the year and in those elevations, thunderstorms can become a serious concern.

“The big fear is the high elevation lightning,” she said. It’s extremely dangerous,” she said. “Sometimes I was hiking for maybe 50 miles above tree line that was completely exposed. The major lightning event I was in was in Oregon. There were several thousand lightning strikes within a 10-mile radius of where I was in my tent. It shook the ground; it was right overhead.

"At the same time, it was pouring down rain. I had water just flowing through the tent. My stuff was sitting in two inches of water. I was trying not to sit in a water puddle while trying not to get lightning struck. It lasted all night. There was a bank of mud against my tent — if I wasn’t in it — everything would have washed away. All of my belongings were soaked. My electronics were soaked and not working properly.”

Wildlife safety

Wildfires were also an issue. The hikers had a list of things they needed to be aware of about wildfire safety. Although she didn’t have that problem, Sutherland said there were often wildfire evacuations.

“I had multiple friends that had to be evacuated because wildfires started just around where they were,” she said. “I had one friend that had to hike 50 miles in a day through the night just to escape a fire coming up on the ridge. There are helicopter rescues, but the smoke complicates that as well. You are almost on your own in some ways.”

Aside from the rattlesnakes in the desert, Sutherland avoided many wildlife encounters that were of concern while on the trail, such as Northern California deer stealing the trekking poles to lick the salt where a hiker’s hands were or mice and chipmunks chewing through tents and backpacks to get to her food. There were two other wildlife problems, however, that she couldn’t avoid.

“When I was hiking through Yosemite, I had a bug net on my head and long sleeves, and you walk as fast as you can so the mosquitos can’t get you,” she said. “But when I looked down, I had about 100 mosquitos on each sleeve. The biting flies in Washington State. For a week, you feel like you can’t stop walking because you’ll be swarmed.”

Making friends

Throughout her hike, Sutherland met new friends and often traveled with them on different sections of the trail, where everyone helped each other out.

“I started alone; most people do,” she said. “There’s a permit system for the trail, and about 50 people start each day from the border. Even though you don’t see 50 people a day, you cross paths with a few. I had one friend I made on the very first day, which is rare. I was lucky that we made it all the way to the last day together; that was really amazing. We also had small groups of friends along the way — a group in the desert we hiked with and then another group in the Sierra section, and another group in Washington State. You start to recognize everyone around you. It’s pretty cool, you’re in the middle of nowhere, but you have friendly faces everywhere you look.

“My friend that I hiked with from day one got very sick with norovirus — in the middle of nowhere in Washington State — luckily, I had extra food with me and was able to be with her and fetch water for her because she was essentially immobile for two days beside the trail. I put her belongings into my backpack, and we were able to hike into town very slowly to get her to a hotel to rest more. It’s scary to think that the decision will be on you about someone else’s well-being.”

Cellphone detox

Communications in the modern age are something that most people don’t think much about with cellphones and internet service. For Sutherland, it was a whole different issue in the mountains where there is no cell service — sometimes for days.

“It felt like a detox,” she said. “I was still grabbing my phone and opening it and holding it open and thinking, ‘What can I do here? Nothing.’ I put it back in my pocket. Twenty minutes go by, and I have it in my hand again and don’t know why. I think I have been somewhat addicted to my phone for several years. At some point, you just stop thinking about it.

"On some stretches in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, we were without cell service for 10 days. I felt great, and I had so many other things to occupy my mind; you are looking at some of the most beautiful scenery in the world. Coming back, unfortunately, I haven’t been able to hold on to that as much as I want. I do use my phone much less than I did before the trail.

Sutherland continued, “People asked me if I got bored out there, just walking every day. Every day I’m exhausted — my body AND brain — because of everything I’m thinking about, each step I take so I don’t twist an ankle. The logistics of getting to camp every night and spending maybe 30 minutes with friends planning the next day, planning where we will get water. Not being able to use your phone. The thing that I noticed was the difference in interactions with the people around me. I was with the same people on the trail and in town.

"We were always excited to go into town, eat food and, hang out, be indoors. We get there, we are on our phones; we are somewhere else trying to catch up on things. [After a while] we are craving to be back on the trail. That’s where we were at the end of the day, sitting around cooking food together and talking. It’s a totally different social environment, and you learn to crave the environment without the phones. How can you create that in town? It’s so hard.”

Trail name

Hiking a trail among other like-minded devotees, a sort of sub-culture develops. Part of that culture involves having a ‘trail name’ that is usually derived from an incident.

“Mine was ‘Recipe,’” she said. “I was with a group of friends. We had settled in for the night and making dinner. I was in the back making myself a snack, taking Cheetos and stuffing them into a tomato. Slowly they all started to notice and asked me what I’m doing. I said that I saw this recipe in a dream. I was then ‘Manifest Recipe’ like ‘Manifest Destiny,’ but it was shortened to ‘Recipe.’”

After adjusting to the trail over the five months she was on the hike, Sutherland had to then adjust to being off the trail when her sojourn was finished.

“I couldn’t sleep much the first few days off trail,” she said. “I wasn’t burning up calories or doing enough during the day. I had too much energy built up in me.”

Life changes

Sutherland reflected on the ways she was changed by the months she spent living, for the most part, away from civilization.

“There’s a lot that I want to hold on to, but I know it’s hard,” she said. “I think I am pretty hard on myself in my everyday life, and I set a lot of expectations for myself and worried about what everyone else is seeing me doing — if they think I’m successful, if they think I’m on the right path.

I feel much less inclined to worry about that now. It’s not that I still don’t struggle with what people think, but I think getting through any given day is a success. If I can do one thing that makes me happy or someone else happy, that’s a bonus. I don’t need to be checking things off a list as much. I can be happy in the place I am at. I feel a sense of peace a lot more than I did before.”

Sutherland’s documentation of her hiking experience can be found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/rebekahsutherland_/