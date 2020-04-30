'Reboot' Farmington 2020

Weeks after the city of Farmington put into effect a general shutdown of city services, buildings and municipal parks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, city fathers believe the time has arrived for the start of a gradual "reboot" of city operations to be undertaken over a period of weeks.
The reopening of city facilities was the main topic of discussion at Monday night's Farmington City Council meeting held in the auditorium of Long Hall. Tables were set up in a rectangular fashion and spaced in such a way as to allow council members to practice social distancing.
In the center of the room was a Plexiglas shield — several of which the city has ordered for use by employees when interacting with the public. Also on display was an electric disinfectant fogger.
City Administrator Greg Beavers explained that the city had purchased four of the units and plans to use them on a permanent basis. The shields are portable and the plan is to store them once the outbreak ends and reuse them during future flu seasons.
“We will assign two of those [fogger units] out at the civic center,” he said. “We will use that aerosol spray to disinfect everything in general and then we will disinfect all the touch surfaces and countertops at least a couple of times a day. We will continue with towel service, but we are going to have our folks when they handle towels with masks and gloves when taking those to laundry.”
Beavers reviewed for the council last week's reopening of some city park facilities. Tennis and basketball courts in the parks were reopened along with other outdoor facilities.
“We reopened the SK8 Park, but we had a complaint today called in to the health department that kids were not observing protocols,” he said. “So, we’re going to have John Bader from our civic center make some trips down there in the next couple of days and catch the kids and talk to them — ‘if you don’t do what you are supposed to do, we will close it up.'”
Beavers then explained how the city will start phasing in the reopening of a number of city facilities starting next week.
“We anticipate that the governor will effectively reopen the state beginning next Monday,” he said. “We will reopen city hall, reopen the public works buildings — generally our office buildings — next Monday. We will still use some social distancing protocols to make sure that we are maintaining safety for folks.”
According to Beavers, further openings will have to wait until a week later.
“We don’t anticipate opening the civic center or the library on a limited basis until the following week, simply because we are going to have a built-in lag, so that we’re not reopening everything in Farmington all at one time until we can begin to assess whether we are going to see community transition begin to take place,” he said. “When we reopen the library — we anticipate on May 11 — we will amend our hours. Probably, we will be open from noon-6 p.m. We will continue the curbside check in and check out where people can call things in.
"We will restrict the computers that are being used so we can maintain social distancing. We realize a lot of folks are shut up in their homes right now and need access for transacting business, applying for jobs, applying for employment, those kinds of things. We want to get them access to things as soon as possible in a responsible way. We have protection screens for our employees, so that’s going to look a little different, but folks are getting used to that by now.
“We’ve been sequestering books in from curbside check in. They are handled with gloves and mask. They go into a plastic tub. Those books go to the storage room and they are held for three days before we check them back out to make sure that there’s no active virus on the book.”
Beavers noted that the civic center — which is also expected to reopen May 11 — will have to move through several phases before it can return to full operation.
“The civic center is a little more complicated,” he said. “We will reopen without our organized classes. In our phase I, we are not going to allow the use of our courts because basketball, volleyball, many of those things you can’t play without getting aggressive and you have body contact, so we think it’s best to leave our gym courts empty.
"We will allow lap swim in the pools, but we won’t allow open play. We will have the fitness equipment distributed differently so that we can optimize the use of most of it and still maintain social distancing. We will have attendants to disinfect equipment and we will disinfect the facility regularly.”
Since the Farmington Oaks Senior Center services the highest risk category of residents, Beavers said that it will be the last municipal facility to reopen.
“We don’t anticipate that opening before June 1,” he said. “We are continuing meal delivery service. Mona [Yates] and her team are delivering the weekly packages to 100-120 folks each week. We are delivering as many as 50 hot meals a day. The core essential service that we provide at the senior center is nutrition services. That is being provided to folks that need it. If people are aware of somebody that may need it, let us know. We will try to get them taken care of.”
The current plan is to return the civic center and library to their regular schedule June 1.
Beavers expressed concern for the health of Farmington residents — not only because of the virus — but also because of the stay-at-home policies currently in force.
“With the recreational facilities, there are a lot of community mental health things to be concerned about,” he said. “Some of the retired folks that come to the civic center and walk on the track and things in the morning — that may be the only socialization they get. We need to get them out and get people recreating and enjoying life a little bit.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
