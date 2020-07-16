RECEIVED BACHELOR'S DEGREE IN JOURNALISM
File photo

Jon Cozean, second son of Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Cozean of Farmington, graduated from the University of Missouri this month with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He will return to the university this fall to work on a master’s degree in history. A graduate of Farmington High School in 1956, Jon will spend part of the summer in Monterey, Mexico, where he will study Spanish at the North American Institute of Technology.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, June 30, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

