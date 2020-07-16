RECEIVED BACHELOR'S DEGREE IN JOURNALISM

Jon Cozean, second son of Mr. and Mrs. C.H. Cozean of Farmington, graduated from the University of Missouri this month with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He will return to the university this fall to work on a master’s degree in history. A graduate of Farmington High School in 1956, Jon will spend part of the summer in Monterey, Mexico, where he will study Spanish at the North American Institute of Technology.