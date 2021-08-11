Recollections of a lifelong Farmingtonian

Farmington businessman and historian, Jon Cozean, took a trip down memory lane at last month's St. Francois County Historical Society meeting as he recalled his days growing up in the mid-1940s and worked as a Farmington Press paperboy.
In his presentation, Cozean described a Farmington that is quite a bit different than the city it is 76 years later.
“Back then, I only got paid $1.50 a week.” He said. “That was six days a week, and I had the biggest route. I carried a stack of papers on my handlebars that went to the canteen at the State Hospital. My route went through downtown — first on Harrison Street, worked my way up Columbia Street, back down, and ended at the funeral home.”
Cozean admitted that in today’s world, making $1.50 for six days of work is nothing, but in those days his wages seemed almost like riches to him.
“Back then, an ice cream cone cost five cents,” he said. “A cold soda — five cents. The movie theater — 10 cents, a box of popcorn — 10 cents. I thought that was a pretty good deal. Not only that, but in the four years that I did that, I paid for my bicycle that I got from Western Auto. I think that was a pretty good start in the business world.”
Businesses
Cozean recalled that drugstores in the 1940s served as one of the main gathering places in town.
“We had three main ones," he said. "The largest, and probably the busiest one, was Laakman Drug Store, run by Ralph Dillard. It was always fun to watch him because the cigar stand was right at the front door and he held court there. All the men that smoked gathered there and always talked politics and solved every political question there was.
"What I liked about it was they had Schramm’s Ice Cream, which I think was about the best ice cream I ever had. A lot of people today don’t know what the milkshakes were like. They would put two scoops of ice cream in the big cup, then the syrup, then the milk, and put it in the blender. What was wonderful about those that we don’t have today was that when you were drinking it, you would get lumps of ice cream.”
Cozean recalled several local businesses that became casualties of the changing times.
“We had two big flour mills in Farmington,” he said. “Both of them were served by the St. Francois County Railroad. People would buy sacks of flour. However, after the war the big bread companies started selling fresh sliced bread. A lot of the housewives bought a loaf of bread for 10 cents.”
Cozean also mentioned the aroma of fresh baked goods from the bakery as it wafted up and down Columbia Street, describing it as "the most wonderful smell in the world" as he walked home from school.
Entertainment
In the '40s, the main entertainment venue in town was the 1,000-seat Ritz Theater — the largest capacity movie theater to be found between St. Louis and Memphis.
“When they first opened, it was a silent theater and they had vaudeville," Cozean said. "The projection room was on the second floor. Somebody told me that when the old coal cars went by the Ritz Theater, sometimes those things would bounce a little.
"The very first sound system was sound on disc — the Vidaphone System. It was a mechanical wonder. You had a platter that played a record and was mechanically linked with the projector. Sometimes when the train would go by, there would be a little bit of rumble and the needle would skip a groove.”
Other entertainment spots in those days included a nine-hole golf course and a roller rink. The rink was owned by Johnny Bloom.
“The whole secret to a roller rink is having a good floor,” Cozean said. “He spent a lot of time keeping that in tip-top shape. When he would get out on the floor, it would be like Fred Astaire. It was really a thrill to watch him get out there and perform.”
The news
Recalling the startup of several radio stations in the area, Cozean said, “The first one was KFMO at Flat River. It was so exciting, I was a real radio bug. The man who owned it was Collins and he was the announcer and he had several other people.
"For us, KREI opened in Farmington. KFMO had an advantage. It had a 24-hour license, but very low (250) watts. It was meant to cover the distance of the county. KREI was daytime only, but it was 1,000 watts. It went out pretty far. You could get it in eight to 10 counties. Cecil Roberts owned it, but was not an announcer.
“On Sundays, they had a lot of religious programs. There was a preacher and assisting him was a very large woman that was playing the accordion. Around the base of the mic there was a lot of wiring. During the broadcasts, they would get excited and walk around and somehow she got her foot all tied up in that cord and fell on the floor on top of accordion and it made a loud noise. The preacher said, 'Folks, hold on, everything’s okay. The devil is in this room and he’s trying to stop this broadcast!.’”
In those days, the city had two newspapers — The Farmington News and Farmington Press. In addition to those two papers, there were several more newspapers published in other parts of the county.
“Flat River had two newspapers — the Lead Belt News and the Daily Journal," Cozean said. "Bonne Terre had its own newspaper — the Register. Mr. Gehrig ran the Daily Journal. He had a lot of interesting stories. He printed a lot of things. He made a lot of people mad. He had written something that made one guy really mad. He came in the office and walked up to Mr. Gehrig and asked him who he was. Gehrig told him and the guy punched him in the nose. It was a big headline in the Journal, and they loved those kinds of stories.
“It was really nice having a daily paper in the county. The biggest clothing store was Goldman’s. They would usually have a full-page ad. They would have specials during the week. Goldman’s would have specials like ‘only four items available,’ and they would have a little line of customers when they opened up.”
Public institutions
According to Cozean, the opening of Karsch Boulevard in the 1940s had a major effect on Farmington's subsequent growth. Until that time, Highway 67 went through the center of town.
“We had filling stations on almost every block going through downtown,” he said. “That was how things were done then — because a politician wanted to have traffic going through the town so they would buy things in town. As cars got faster after the war, people wanted to travel a lot faster.”
Bringing up the city's public school system, Cozean said, "Farmington is well-endowed with schools. We had one public school run by W.L. Johns, an esteemed superintendent. He was so respected that during the Depression, when he felt it necessary several times to pass a bond issue, if he asked for it, they all knew he needed it. That man has a lot of respect today.”
Cozean made mention of a couple of “New Deal” projects that benefited Farmington in the 1940s.
“Most popular through those years was the Farmington swimming pool,” he said. “Most kids of my age at that time, we spent a lot of time at that swimming pool. I met a lot kids from other towns that would use that pool. It had a second floor sundeck. That was the place to be when you were a teenager. It was the perfect place to sun, but they also had a little area covered with a roof. You could look out over the pool. Not only did they build the pool, but they also built Wilson-Rozier Park. That was the nicest one in the area. A lot of professional ballplayers came to Farmington to play games. It is still a wonderful stadium."
Cozean also spoke briefly about the Farmington Orphanage, noting that the institution was an unusual one for the time.
“Not many of those were around anywhere,” he said.
Cozean shared a story about the quality of Farmington's water supply, saying, “Farmington always had really good water. There was a trench that ran over by the swimming pool. There was a pipe that stuck out about three feet and water came out of it.
"In the 1930s people said that this was good water. They stopped getting water from the city and started getting water from there. The city started noticing. They looked on the maps and didn’t see any springs there. They checked and the city water department had a leak.”
Medical services
While Farmington wasn't short of doctors, their offices consisted of a small waiting room and observation room. The doctor was often only assisted with a nurse.
“The big change started in the 1950s when a group built the Medical Arts Building,” Cozean said. “That changed the whole medical picture — not only in Farmington, but the whole area. There was a nice, big waiting room. They had magazines. It was well-lit and they had a staff of nurses. They would announce your name and tell you which room to go to.
"I saw it from another perspective. My dad was a funeral director and back then all the funeral homes had ambulances. Probably half of all the calls we had were automobile accidents. When you went to a doctor’s office, they didn’t have x-rays.
"They usually couldn’t do very much. Usually they just sent us on to Barnes Hospital. Once the Medical Arts Building was there, they could do a lot of things that couldn’t be done anywhere else. They also had nurses that could do a lot of things. Upstairs the also had two dental offices.”
Cozean recalled an event that radically changed the lives of Farmington residents.
“A big change in the 1940s was when everyone changed from heating with coal to natural gas,” he said. “I remember my dad was really excited because he had to get up in the middle of the night and go down in the basement and put coal in the furnace to keep the fire going. A lot of the homes had openings in the foundation where the coal trucks would load it and some of that coal dust would go all through the house.”
Cozean then related a personal anecdote about another significant event in the lives of Farmington residents — Dec. 7, 1941 — the day Japan bombed the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
“My brother Charles was at our grandparents and he and my grandfather were out working the garden,” he said. “My grandmother stuck her head out the window and said ‘The Japs have just bombed Pearl Harbor! Where’s Pearl Harbor?’ A lot of people were asking that question.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com