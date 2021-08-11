Recollections of a lifelong Farmingtonian

Medical services

While Farmington wasn't short of doctors, their offices consisted of a small waiting room and observation room. The doctor was often only assisted with a nurse.

“The big change started in the 1950s when a group built the Medical Arts Building,” Cozean said. “That changed the whole medical picture — not only in Farmington, but the whole area. There was a nice, big waiting room. They had magazines. It was well-lit and they had a staff of nurses. They would announce your name and tell you which room to go to.

"I saw it from another perspective. My dad was a funeral director and back then all the funeral homes had ambulances. Probably half of all the calls we had were automobile accidents. When you went to a doctor’s office, they didn’t have x-rays.

"They usually couldn’t do very much. Usually they just sent us on to Barnes Hospital. Once the Medical Arts Building was there, they could do a lot of things that couldn’t be done anywhere else. They also had nurses that could do a lot of things. Upstairs the also had two dental offices.”

Cozean recalled an event that radically changed the lives of Farmington residents.