Record amount of Christmas mail in Farmington
This story originally appeared in the Friday, Dec. 22, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Business has been good at the post office in Farmington during the Christmas season, according to Postmaster Elmer W. Brown. In fact, business has been so good that all previous records for receipts and cancellations have been broken, the postmaster said yesterday.

There was an increase of 10% in receipts over last year which was the previous record year. Previous record for one day’s cancellation was 32,547 pieces in 1949, and the record this year was $34,070 pieces of mail canceled on last Monday.

Deliveries on city routes have been made twice a day and delivery of all incoming mails has been made daily. There has been a delay in receiving the incoming parcel post, however it is believed that all parcel post that was tied up by the strike will be received and delivered before Christmas. All packages received on Christmas Day for the city parcel post routes will be delivered.

