'Red Out' raises heart funds

The Farmington and North County school districts began their annual fundraising competition for the American Heart Association (AHA) at the “Red Out” basketball games held Feb. 2 at Farmington High School Fieldhouse.

Fundraising at the schools will continue until the end of this month. Jen Rogers, senior youth market director for AHA, said the Farmington and North County high schools raised $27,800 last year for the AHA.

“You guys are still the number one event like yours in the Midwest — that’s over 13 states,” she said. “The high schools rank in the top 10 in the country.”

The “Red Out” games began at 4:30 pm with the boy’s freshmen basketball game. The AHA shared a video before and during the halftime of each of the three games that had a story and the mission of the AHA. At 7:15 p.m., a presentation featured Charlene Bullock, perennial record fundraiser for Heart Walk; Landon Johnson and Lilian Jo Mordecai, 2021 heart ambassadors for the school districts along with their parents; and school district and AHA officials. The cheerleaders, band and choir, along with spectators and others wore red “Excuse Me While I Save Lives” T-shirts.

Johnson, a Farmington sophomore who plays basketball and baseball, spoke about how his heart issues have affected his ability to play sports.