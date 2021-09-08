Red & White stores opening here today

This story originally appeared in the Aug. 28, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Two locally owned stores will hold their formal opening today and tomorrow as members of the Red & White System. The stores which have joined the organization are the Farmington Mercantile Company, an old established concern, and the S P. Coleman and Son Store, a new concern located in the St. Francois County Bank Building, The latter concern is a new one to this community but is owned and managed by well-known local men who have had many years' experience in the grocery business.

Friday and Saturday have been set as opening days by these individual owned and operated stores. They are offering sensational bargains in food stuffs as never before presented in this community. Many weeks of hard thought, constant work, and preparation have preceded the formal dedication of these stores and today these merchants combined in the Red & White organization announce to its patrons and friends that from now on only the highest class of service, the cleanest of stores and the best of attention will be available in their establishments.