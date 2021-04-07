 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registration begun for virtual 'Annie’s Project'
0 comments

Registration begun for virtual 'Annie’s Project'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Registration begun for virtual 'Annie's Project'

Are you a woman involved in agriculture? Would you like to learn how to strengthen your farming operation and network with other women in the industry?

Join University of Missouri Extension and the Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for Agriculture, Food and Forestry for its first virtual Annie’s Project course.

Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.

Participants will attend a weekly two-hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos via Google Classroom. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.

Two different times will be available to take the course. When registering for the course, choose the time and days that best align with your schedule. Tuesdays, May 4 – June 1 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. or Thursdays, May 6 - June 3 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Due to funding from the Missouri SBDC and CARES, the class will be offered at no cost for those interested in attending. Register by April 30 to secure a spot. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals per time slot.

To register for the Tuesday sessions, visit: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online

To register for the Thursday sessions, visit: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-onilne

For questions or more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Car show to aid Hope 4 Autism
News

Car show to aid Hope 4 Autism

In a change of format from last year's event, Hope 4 Autism will be holding its annual "Light It Up 4 Autism" Car Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is weird gadget that actually serves a practical purpose...if you don't mind getting some very strange looks from you…

THE VALLEY HOLDS GRAND OPENING
News

THE VALLEY HOLDS GRAND OPENING

Dan and Alex Freund cut the ribbon at the recent grand opening of The Valley medical marijuana dispensary at 800 Valley Creek Drive in Farming…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News