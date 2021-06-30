Remembering an early 4th of July celebration

In 1811, a group of men from Ste. Genevieve went across the Mississippi to the abandoned Fort de Chartres, dug up a cannon, and brought it back to Ste. Genevieve for use at an Independence Day celebration. On July 4th, they held this celebration on a hill overlooking the town. The July 25th, 1811, Louisiana Gazette, the first newspaper in Missouri, recounted the day.

“Pursuant to previous arrangement, a large number of mechanics and respectable citizens of the town of Ste. Genevieve, met at 12 o’clock on a high eminence back of Dr. Elliot's, where an arbor had been prepared for their accommodations. At 2 o’clock, the company set down to an elegant repast provided for the occasion, after which, the following toasts were drunk, accompanied by the firing of a nine powder, one gun to each toast.

The toasts:

1st. To the day we celebrate, from the earliest period of history, certain days of festivities and celebration have been observed, but none so glorious and beneficial to mankind as the 4th of July.

2nd. The Heroes of ’76. May their descendants imitate their spirit in resisting the arm of oppression, and may they be not less profuse in the use of blood and treasure in the support of liberty, than their father, were in obtaining it.