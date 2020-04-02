Rep. Wright working with cities, counties on COVID-19

With last week’s spring break and the continuing shutdown of the legislature, State Representative Dale Wright, R-Farmington, has been busy coordinating with local governmental entities on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The main thing I’ve been doing is trying to be a conduit between the state — in particular the governor’s office, his executive orders and so on — and making sure the counties and cities are getting that information,” he said. “Each of one of the state representatives are trying to feed everything we can out to the counties and cities. I have sent things out to the chambers of commerce whenever there is some help for small businesses loans and for people who are unemployed.”
As a former healthcare industry consultant and CEO of healthcare supply firms, Wright is in a position to understand the challenges of the supply chain of products to hospitals and other medical facilities. He recently was contacted by Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
“They were not able to find some of the products they are needing, mainly gloves and masks. I gave them directions on some companies to go to,” he said.
Wright has also been talking with Tom Karl, president of Parkland Health Center and the Red Cross about coordinating local response to any potential local outbreak of the virus.
[Karl] and [Farmington City Administrator] Greg Beavers had been talking,” he said. “When it hits, it could really fill things up. The city and Tom had been talking about using the civic center in Farmington and working with the high school gymnasium to set up places for people to stay in case the hospital gets full.
“They wanted to know where to get supplies. I told them where to get those supplies, but we also talked about the National Guard and the Red Cross. They asked if I would talk to the Red Cross, which I did. I mentioned to them also that if people are going to have to be isolated, the whole state is going to have a lot of hotel rooms that are going to be totally empty. Each one of those hotel rooms have beds, their own bathrooms, and I hoped that we would consider that. The Red Cross confirmed that they are considering that [if necessary].”
A new financial program being implemented through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) called the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is of particular interest to Wright.
“The purpose of the PPP is to help you retain your employees at the current base rate,” he said. “If you keep all of your employees, the entirety of the loan will be forgiven. If they will hold on to their employees, they will get 100% reimbursement back. It’s like zero risk for employers to hold on to their employees. All they have to do is hold on to them, don’t fire them. Then, apply through their bank and get totally reimbursed. That’s a big deal.”
The program will be administered through local banks affiliated with the SBA. Small businesses that employee 500 people or less are eligible along with certain other conditions for other businesses. The amount any small business is eligible to borrow is 250% of their average monthly payroll expenses up to $10 million. The load is based on an eight week time frame to be applied between Feb. 15 and June 30. The loan is then forgiven at the end of the eight week period after you have taken the loan.
Wright addressed the concerns people may have about the government spending on this and other programs that may be implemented to deal with this crisis.
“I’m not for going into debt a lot, I’m not for the deficit,” he said. “But, to be honest, we are in a big problem. It’s a problem for businesses, no fault of their own, no fault of the employees. I’m okay spending money to keep the economy going. This whole country could go bankrupt. I think you borrow and pay it back over time. Our problem is, the government, we borrow it and never pay it back.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
