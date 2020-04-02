Rep. Wright working with cities, counties on COVID-19

“They wanted to know where to get supplies. I told them where to get those supplies, but we also talked about the National Guard and the Red Cross. They asked if I would talk to the Red Cross, which I did. I mentioned to them also that if people are going to have to be isolated, the whole state is going to have a lot of hotel rooms that are going to be totally empty. Each one of those hotel rooms have beds, their own bathrooms, and I hoped that we would consider that. The Red Cross confirmed that they are considering that [if necessary].”

A new financial program being implemented through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) called the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) is of particular interest to Wright.

“The purpose of the PPP is to help you retain your employees at the current base rate,” he said. “If you keep all of your employees, the entirety of the loan will be forgiven. If they will hold on to their employees, they will get 100% reimbursement back. It’s like zero risk for employers to hold on to their employees. All they have to do is hold on to them, don’t fire them. Then, apply through their bank and get totally reimbursed. That’s a big deal.”