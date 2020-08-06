Report released on military spending in state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Mike Parson has announced that the military spends approximately $18.2 billion in Missouri, accounting for more than $29 billion in economic activity.

The study found that military spending contributes $11 billion to Missouri workers, and supports more than 180,000 jobs or about 7% of the state’s workforce. The $29 billion in economic activity equals about 9% of Missouri’s Gross State Product (GSP), which is the monetary value of all the goods and services produced in the state. The impacts are based on the latest available federal data from FY 2018.

“We are proud that the men and women who serve in the military or work in defense companies here in Missouri help defend our nation,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This new report reminds us that they also support our economy, creating tens of thousands of additional jobs and increasing earnings. Our state is stronger and our communities are better places to live because of what they do for us every day.”

The Missouri Military Preparedness and Enhancement Commission (MMPEC) and its Office of the Military Advocate commissioned the study as a way to gage the success of state and local efforts to support Missouri’s military installations, defense agencies, and defense contractors, such as Boeing.