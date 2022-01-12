Reporter's thoughts on last year's U.S. Capitol 'attack'

I had planned last week to write on the topic on the Jan. 6 “attack” on the U.S. Capitol, but personal issues intervened. So, I got to watch and read the over the top hysteria last week where supposedly serious media people and others drone on about the “Worst Attack on the U.S. Capitol since the War of 1812.” Or at least since... fill in whatever year.

Let me make it clear that I do not condone any “attacks” on the Capitol a year ago or any other time. This is not about minimizing what happened, but placing a proper perspective on this compared to other events.

I interviewed an acquaintance that was there that day by phone and wrote it up as an article. I remember driving around that day on business and hearing the breathless reactions on the radio and smelling — not the stench of tear gas — but the smell of gaslighting. I will admit to bias on the idea that MAGA people, those people that I know that were there, were no more in the business of insurrection or treason than I am.

I did automatically suspect that there were suspicious characters not of the group that were doing the criminal activity, something that is increasingly borne out as time goes on and videos of the event are released. Of course, a year later, the “insurrection” has so far been woefully short of the necessary things required to be successful.

Namely, there are no weapons charges, no explosives and no charges of treason or insurrection. Maybe that will come, but the urgency seems oddly missing. There are some charges of trespassing and “parading,” which could be applied to some people around here that were never there.

There were two pipe bombs, one at each political party’s headquarters, but a year later, the FBI still can’t figure out who did it with all kinds of video surveillance of the suspect. Where would someone learn how to show up on multiple cameras and the FBI can’t even figure out if they’re a male or female?

For the purposes of this commentary, I am going to assume that an attack on any government property is going to be considered an insurrection. I will go in reverse order of dates of a few things that I have come up with about attacks on the Capitol and the country in general. I found these items at Wikipedia, History.com and other sources listed below.

In Dec. 2020, Antifa member Alexander Starks broke into Sen. John Hoeven’s office with an axe. I can’t get into local courthouses with a pocket knife, how does someone walk into a federal government building with an axe? By the way, Starks received probation, a fine of $2,800 and the axe was returned. Insurrection indeed.

I would also think that insurrection might apply to any of the “peaceful protests,” such as in July 2020 where Seattle police headquarters and the Seattle Municipal Court Building were vandalized and police officers were attacked, according to the Seattle Times Newspaper. Then again, maybe not.

Although they didn’t call it that, on June 8, 2020, protesters actually attempted to create their own country in Seattle that was later called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHOP). If you’re in the business of taking over six city blocks, a park and a police precinct station, setting up your own “security” and not allowing anyone in or out without approval, it looks pretty insurrectionist to me. The place ended up looking like a third world war zone. I never heard the term insurrection used for this.

In the interest of brevity, I will throw in a few more very short summaries:

On Nov. 7, 1983, a bomb detonated on the deserted second floor of the Senate wing of the Capitol, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage. Something called the Armed Resistance Unit claimed responsibility in retaliation for military actions in Grenada and Lebanon. Seven people were arrested.

On March 1, 1971, a bomb exploded in the Capitol building with no injuries causing $300,000 in damage. The Weather Underground claimed it in protest of the bombing of Laos. The episode guest-starred Bill Ayers (does anyone remember him?). I’ve never heard of him being called an insurrectionist.

On March 1, 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists fired 30 rounds from a visitor balcony of the House of Representatives chamber within the United States Capitol. Five Representatives were wounded, but all recovered. They were arrested, tried and convicted in federal court, and given long sentences, amounting to life imprisonment. In 1978 and 1979, their sentences were commuted by President Jimmy Carter.

There’s more where that came from, folks, but I’ll quit for now. Will some of these people on Jan. 6 be charged for some crimes? Some of them should be. But, for those of you who want to ride the bandwagon of Jan. 6 being a day of insurrectionists and the worst attack on the country or Capitol since whenever, keep your sanctimony about it in check when you try to hand it to me. I would cash that check, but it will bounce.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

