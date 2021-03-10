Residents prepare for higher utility bill

“MoPEP and the city are currently reviewing options to mitigate the financial impact of the increased wholesale costs on its member cities and ultimately individual customers,” Beavers said. “Higher consumer usage results in higher electric utility bills. Electric current is charged to customers based on individual usage, and most customers will see higher utility bills for the next billing cycle due to increased usage of kilo-watt hours during extreme cold weather.

“The amount of energy billed is noted on the customers utility bill and the bill also includes usage for previous billing cycles for comparison. The per kilo-watt charge is established based on the forecasted wholesale cost for energy and is periodically adjusted, either up or down, based on a three-month rolling average that deviates from the forecasted cost.”

Beavers noted that Farmington has not revised its utility billing rates since 2013 — eight years ago. He added that the city has programs in place to help citizens who are hit with a large utility bill they may find difficult to pay — including deferring payment.

“We encourage Farmington customers who are unable to pay their full bill when due to contact us here at the city by calling 573-756-2620 to request assistance with deferment of all or part of their bill,” he said. “Some of our customers may also qualify for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to pay all or part of their bill through the East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA). Customers should call EMAA at 855-234-2015 to determine their eligibility for that.

