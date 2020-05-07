Restaurateurs, county work on stricter protocols

According to Peterson, with social distancing and the additional levels of sanitation required, restaurant capacity will be down dramatically for some time. He explained some details of what they were planning to do differently once Steak ‘n Shake reopened.

“As we open back up and you walk in our restaurant, you’re going to see we’re going to have roughly half the tables opened,” he said. “We are going to do no more than four seating, except for a couple of tables that we accommodate families. If you come with a big party, you’re just going to have to split up. I think everybody will understand that.

“We are going to ask one member of every party to come in the restaurant to wait, so we don’t have big groups. At Steak ‘n Shake we have several points of service. We are going to change that. We are going to limit every contact we can. You come in and get seated and they are going to take your order on the other side of a little safety table. They will bring your order on a tray and you take your food off the tray so that there’s no contact. There’s no waitresses leaning over your table and brushing against somebody.”

The process continues even after the customer leaves the restaurant. Peterson listed several procedures that will be completed as clean up after a meal.