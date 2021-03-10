Revival meeting has fine attendance

This story originally appeared in the March 6, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Union Revival Meeting at the M.E. Church is progressing in a very satisfactory way. The community is rallying in a very splendid way and the fellowship is certainly worthwhile. Dr. A. H. Sargent and his wife are captivating our people. The house is well-filled at the evening services, and the morning services are well-attended. In fact, we are having a real festival of both song and sermon, and the outlook is quite encouraging.

Our minister, Dr. A.H. Sargent is a man of deep spirituality and wide experience, having served successfully in the evangelistic field from coast to coast, and out of a very rich experience he is able to get the ear and then hold it securely to the end of the services. He knows the Bible well and can tell in a fascinating way the splendid old gospel truths of touching God and man, sin and salvation, hope and redemption. He has the happy faculty of interesting the young, this faculty is indispensable in the conduct of a successful revival of religion.