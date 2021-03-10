Revival meeting has fine attendance

This story originally appeared in the March 6, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The Union Revival Meeting at the M.E. Church is progressing in a very satisfactory way. The community is rallying in a very splendid way and the fellowship is certainly worthwhile. Dr. A. H. Sargent and his wife are captivating our people. The house is well-filled at the evening services, and the morning services are well-attended. In fact, we are having a real festival of both song and sermon, and the outlook is quite encouraging.
Our minister, Dr. A.H. Sargent is a man of deep spirituality and wide experience, having served successfully in the evangelistic field from coast to coast, and out of a very rich experience he is able to get the ear and then hold it securely to the end of the services. He knows the Bible well and can tell in a fascinating way the splendid old gospel truths of touching God and man, sin and salvation, hope and redemption. He has the happy faculty of interesting the young, this faculty is indispensable in the conduct of a successful revival of religion.
The musical director, Mrs. A. Sargent, is just as apt in her department as the evangelist is in his department. She believes in the redeemed of the Lord saying so, and to say it in hymns of His praise is one of the best ways to say it. It’s one thing to be able to sing well, it’s another thing to bring the message of a consecrated heart in the hymns of praise to our Holy God. This the song leader certainly does.
The services are held every evening at 7:30 and every morning at 10 o’clock, lasting 45 minutes. Sunday afternoon at 3 o’clock we will have a special service for men, and we will have the band to render a prelude at the beginning of the services. At the same hour, over in the Christian church, Mrs. Sargent will be conducting a special service for the women of the town. We hope to have both of these churches filled with interested and inspiring congregations.
Next Monday night will be Young People’s night and we are anxious to have a fine rally of our young folks together on that occasion. Every night we have some special feature that is most interesting and inspiriting. A rich blessing is coming to all who worship with us and we believe a spiritual blessing and awakening is in store for our town and community.
The public has a most cordial invitation to worship with us and we assure you that nothing will be said or done that will reflect on your religion. So, come along to the meeting, get the blessing intended for you and be an inspiration to others to attend. God will be praised, saints built up, sinners saved.