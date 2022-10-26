Revolutionary War vet honored at graveside

Members of the Sons of the American Revolution, Daughters of the American Revolution and Children of the Revolution gathered Saturday, Oct. 15, for a grave marking ceremony at the gravesite of James Caldwell, Revolutionary War veteran and Missouri’s first speaker of the house.

The grave is located at Parkview Cemetery just north of Farmington on Weber Road. A local resident and member of the Spirit of the St. Louis Chapter of the SAR, Kevin Hulsey, found the stone while visiting a family member’s grave and shared the information with Marlyn Mauk, a member of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the DAR. Together they spent a couple of years researching Caldwell.

Caldwell was born in Virginia on July 4, 1763. In the spring of 1778, at the age of 15, Caldwell enlisted in the Virginia Militia to fight in the Revolutionary War as a “substitute” for his father Samuel Caldwell. His first tour of militia duty was spending 15 days pursuing hostile Indians who had burned Farlow’s fort in Culberson’s Bottom in Virginia, an area now part of Summers County, West Virginia. This campaign was under Captain Archibald Wood. His next tour was a year later, in the spring of 1779, where — under the command of Captain Thomas Wright — he was stationed at the home of William Lafferty in about the same area.

In the fall of 1779, Caldwell stated that he moved to Kentucky — not yet a state, but still a part of Virginia — but returned to Virginia in the spring of 1780. In 1781, Caldwell served again under Woods in the drafted militia in the same area stationed in the home of Thomas Shelton for one month. He then served the next month in the same place as a substitute for a Mr. Richards. Later in that year, he served a month in the same area, stationed in the home of William Lacy, again under the command of Woods.

Caldwell stated that in the fall of 1781, he took up permanent residence near Stanford, Kentucky, and was involved in the “many hard tours that it is out of my power to recollect their duration and date of service.” He served under the famed Colonel William Whitley.

In 1782, Caldwell was drafted and served one month under Captain John Woods and was stationed at Estell’s Station near what is now Richmond, Kentucky. Caldwell then served another month in the same situation as a substitute for Henry Boyers under the command of Colonel Benjamin Logan.

In the fall of 1782, Caldwell was drafted again and rendezvoused at Bryan’s Station to serve with company officers Captain Andrew Kinkead, Lieutenant William Young and Ensign John Bryan. The Battalion Commandant was Colonel John Logan, and the Regiment Commandant was Benjamin Logan, all serving under the renowned General George Rogers Clark. The company Caldwell was in joined the main army at Cincinnati, Ohio, and marched to Chillicothe, Ohio. Caldwell states that they killed 16 warriors and took women and children as prisoners. He spent six weeks on this tour.

After the Revolutionary War, Caldwell was involved in various tours against American Indians until he served as a company commander in the disastrous “Battle of Pumpkin Fields” on Oct. 22, 1790, in the Northwest Indian War, where federal troops and militiamen engaged in hand-to-hand combat with the Miami Tribe of American Indians, losing 200 men. Caldwell stated that of the 22 of his company, 11 “fell” or were killed, and three were wounded.

Twenty-two years after signing up to help create a new country — with 12 years of off-and-on warfare on the frontier — Caldwell settled down and became a politician. He married Meeke Perrin in Lincoln County, Kentucky, on Nov. 30, 1786. In 1800, he was elected to the Kentucky General Assembly from Harrison County and served in the legislature until 1807.

In 1810, the Caldwells moved to a farm in Libertyville, Missouri. At the time, Libertyville was in Ste. Genevieve County, prior to the formation of St. Francois County in 1821. Other members of Caldwell’s family had previously moved to Missouri, including his half-brother Kinkead Caldwell, known as the first settler and a founder of Franklin County, whose home is near Washington, Missouri.

The book, “History of Caldwell and Livingston Counties, Missouri,” states that the Territorial Legislature began its session in St. Louis on Dec. 5, 1814, and James Caldwell of Ste. Genevieve County was elected speaker. Kinkead Caldwell was also elected to serve as representative.

In 1820, Caldwell was elected to the first Missouri House of Representatives and was named speaker. In 1822 he was elected to the Missouri State Senate and then lost a reelection bid in 1824 to James Kerr — his son-in-law.

On Nov. 4, 1833, at the age of 70, Caldwell appeared before the County Court of St. Francois County, Missouri, to apply for a Revolutionary War pension. The application enumerates his service during the Revolutionary War, starting at the tender age of 15 as a substitute for his father. In a statement about his Revolution War service, Caldwell said, “I was and always considered myself as a minute man ready to march against the enemy whenever they were known to be amongst us, during which time I did many hard tours that it is out of my power to recollect their duration and date of service…” Caldwell’s length of service was gleaned from this statement.

James Caldwell died Sept. 6, 1836.

A special thanks to Marlyn Mauk of the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter of the DAR for initiating this article, along with research from Kevin Hulsey. James Caldwell's pension statement was transcribed by C. Leon Harris of revwarapps.org

Researchers for this article include Farmington Public Library Director Travis Trokey; Robert J. Mueller, a member of the State Historical Society of Missouri; Nathan Elwood, Missouri Legislative Library administrator; Nancy Suthoff, legislator assistant for state representatives Mike Henderson and Dale Wright; and the research of Arthur B. Caldwell.