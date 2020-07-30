Rezoning request denied for Dollar General construction

"We would really like to have it rezoned and have the store and have some type of shopping on the south end of Farmington. …You stop and think about not just the congestion of having another 120 apartments there with that traffic, but you’re also going to have that much more wear and tear on our roads.”

Danny Heberlie, whose company is developing the adjacent Mountain View Subdivision, spoke to the residents that were present, noting their opposition to the change. He explained that it would potentially make the last phase of his development difficult to finish with the store butting up to the property.

Steve Johns, developer of the property, clarified Dollar General’s position on the issue.

“…It’s going out there regardless,” he said. “You can have control over it, or it can be put in place out of city limits. I think what we are proposing is a lot better. …As far as property values, I would much rather have what we are putting in there than 166 apartments. We are lowering the amount of people out there by a third. To me it’s kind of a no-brainer. I understand, people don’t want anything in their back yard, but it’s going to happen eventually.”

Aaron McDowell, a developer for Dollar General, said a store will eventually go in, even if it has to be constructed at another nearby location.