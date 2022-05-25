RHODES NAMED MHA TRUSTEE OF THE YEAR

Katie Rhodes, chairperson of the Parkland Health Center Board of Directors, was recently honored for her service to Parkland Health Center as the 2021 recipient of the Missouri Hospital Association’s (MHA) Trustee of the Year Award. “Katie’s leadership on the board of directors is invaluable,” said Annette Schnabel, president of Parkland Health Center. “As a lifelong Farmington resident and businesswoman, she is intimately familiar with the needs and challenges in our community. She knows what it means to raise a family here and how comforting it is to have exceptional medical care in the area.”