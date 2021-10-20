 Skip to main content
RIBBON CUTTING AT LITTLE LEARNERS SPECTRUM CENTER
Kevin Jenkins

A ribbon cutting at Little Learners Spectrum Center (LLSC), 840 Progress Drive in Farmington, was held Thursday, Oct. 14 under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. The center is an early intervention/childcare program serving children up to five years of age and offers an after school program.

LLSC also has an inclusive classroom for both typical and special needs children. The school utilizes the nature-based Reggio Emilia Approach that values the child as strong, capable, and resilient, as well as rich with wonder and knowledge.

