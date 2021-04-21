Rippee named Elks' 'FHS Student of the Month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Susan Rippee is April’s Farmington High School (FHS) Student of the Month.

The daughter of Crystal and Rodney Rippee, her honors and awards include being selected to the National Honor Society and making the Mineral Area College dean's list where she will be graduating with an associate degree in May. Rippee was a 2018-19 Conference Tennis Team Champion and District Tennis Team Champion for 2020-21.

She has been a member of the student council for four years, serving as treasurer two years (2017-2019), representative (2019-2021). Rippee was also tennis team captain (2020-21), and National Honor Society treasurer (2020-21). She has been on the tennis team and HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America) for four years and the Leadership Team for two years. When not in school, Rippee works as a lifeguard at the Farmington Water Park and Rippee Tractor Parts.

Following graduation from high school, she plans to attend St. Louis University where she intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in pharmacology. As Student of the Month, Rippee will receive a $100 grant and compete for the Farmington Elks’ FHS Student of the Year that will be awarded in May.

