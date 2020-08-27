Rise in work zone crashes concerns MoDOT

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the state attempts to return to normal amid the global pandemic, the Missouri Department of Transportation is dealing with a surge in work zone crashes despite decreased traffic volumes.

MoDOT has already had 39 truck/trailer-mounted attenuators hit in work zones across the state this year. That compares with 19 hits at this time in 2019. Attenuators are like giant, crushable shock absorbers which absorb momentum and reduce the force of the impact. Damage to drivers and vehicles involved is lessened.

“We’ve had a 100% increase in TMA hits at a time when traffic on Missouri roads has decreased by nearly 50% for much of the year,” said MoDOT Director Patrick K. McKenna. “That’s not only an overwhelming figure, it’s also completely avoidable with appropriate driver attention.”

“Distracted driving has been recognized as a major factor in work zone crashes,” said Nicole Hood, state highway safety and traffic engineer. “Since 2014, cell phone related crashes in MO have increased by 35%. Using a cellphone in a car is potentially one of the most dangerous actions you can take while driving.”