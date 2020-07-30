River Rapids Water Park still prospering in Ste. Gen

According to Arnold, the number of visitors using the water park this year are down slightly compared to last season — but there's a reason.

“...we started those first couple of weeks limiting our number of people in, so that’s going to throw our average off for the year,” he said. “We started late. I’m there everyday, I talk to people and that’s where I get my bulk of information. A lot of the answers I’m getting is that this is the first time coming here, but now that we’ve been here, we’re going to come back. I think part of it is getting out of the city, it’s quieter.”

Nelson stressed that the water park is not losing money. “It’s not going broke, it’s not going to be shut down; it’s here and it’s going to stay.”

Transferring funds in the county’s budget can make for misleading perceptions on how money is spent, something that Arnold concedes.

“We do that every day normally in the courthouse,” he said. “We have three budgets and funds. All our sales tax funnels into one budget. We transfer money from one to the other. At the end of the year, is there a $500,000 expense that goes from one to the other? Yes, but that’s just transferring funds back and forth that we have to document.